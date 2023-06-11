Number story: India chucks around 3,800 tonnes of PET plastic a day

Even with a global highest 80 percent recycling rate in India, annually around 2.8 lakh tonnes of plastic bottles waste isn't collected. (Photo credit: epSos.de via Wikimedia Commons)

The numbers tell the story. More than one million bottles of water are sold around the world every minute. While the Asia-Pacific region is the largest regional market, both in dollar terms and litres (consumption), North America and Europe come in second and third. The bottled water industry is a juggernaut and will continue to remain one, with global sales of bottled water set to nearly double by 2030.

These were the findings of a report published in March by the United Nations University Institute for Water, Environment and Health. In India, the story is no different. As per industry data, more than 14 lakh tonnes of PET plastic, in which bottled water is typically packaged, is consumed annually in the country. It works out to more than 3,800 tonnes on a single day. We are also among the fastest-growing national markets for mineral water, with a compound annual growth rate of 27.1 percent.

Cost and effect

The industry’s global success comes at a cost. It takes a toll on the environment. Although water can be packaged in glass bottles or aluminum cans, among other options, plastic is the most preferred packaging in the industry. The kind that is used by most of the bottled water industry is polyethylene terephthalate, or what we know as PET. It is made from a thermoplastic polymer originating from petroleum, which when heated can easily be shaped into any form. Over 97 percent of bottled water containers are made of plastic and almost 80 percent of this plastic is PET, as per the International Bottled Water Association. Most are also single-use.

Plastic materials, however, take up to 1,000 years to degrade. It is estimated that 85 percent of the total PET water bottles produced are subsequently disposed of in landfills or as unregulated waste. Even with a global highest 80 percent recycling rate in India, approx. 2.8 lakh tonnes of plastic bottles waste never gets collected annually.

The impact on the environment is tremendous. Macroplastics, of which PET makes up a part, often clog up sewage systems in cities and towns, pollute rivers, lakes and beaches and damage tourist and landscape value. Plastic also degrades into tiny pieces referred to as microplastics. It is presently the largest contributor of plastic debris in the ocean. Wildlife is affected too. A 2019 study by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals found that over 267 species worldwide are being affected by plastic pollution and 700 species are at risk of becoming extinct.

Humans consume microplastics, too, when they enter drinking water or the food chain via edible fruits and vegetables. “The long-term health effects are not yet fully understood. Some studies do show that chemicals in some forms of plastic could have links to health problems, including reproductive harm and obesity, plus issues such as organ problems and developmental delays in children,” says Dr Samar Jha, a general practitioner based in Noida.

The road ahead

What also complicates matters is that the drivers to purchase bottled water are significantly different. In more developed countries, bottled water is often perceived as a healthier and tastier product than tap water. Which means it is more a luxury good than a necessity. But in developing countries, bottled water sales are stimulated primarily by the lack of water or absence of a reliable public water supply.

Therefore, the search for more environmentally friendly alternatives continues. One option could be biodegradable bioplastics, which are made from plants. The use of ENSO bottles is another alternative. These are regular PET bottles that contain an additive that makes it more enticing to microorganisms that degrade plastic.

Some companies are also trying to pivot and make sustainability the core of their business strategy. For instance, Bisleri International has introduced design innovations which have helped optimize plastic consumption in India by over 10 percent last year. More needs to be done though.

“Reusing water containers minimizes the demand for new plastic, and needs to be promoted. Our focus on reusable containers has made this segment almost 30 percent of our business. We also recycle more plastic than we consume for our business. But while incorporating recycled plastic into bottle production can reduce the demand for new plastic, standards and processes to eliminate contamination are awaited from regulatory bodies,” says Angelo George, CEO, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd.

Single-use plastic bottles will still be around, though, because consumers still want them. At least that’s what beverage giant Coca-Cola said at the 2020 World Economic Forum in Switzerland. As per them, getting rid of plastic bottles from their production would leave people with the option of cans or glass bottles – neither of which people find convenient.

Which means our planet will continue to choke on plastic, for now.