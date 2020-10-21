New satellite-produced map shows largest methane emitters around the world

A new map launched by Canadian company GSGSat showcases dangerous atmospheric methane emissions around the world for the time period of the last six months. This is the first time emissions of greenhouse gas, which contributes to global warming, can be seen publicly.

PULSE, a unique digital map that showcases data from two satellites that GSGSat had launched earlier in 2020, allows users to scroll across a timeline of atmospheric methane and where it is being produced. The map has been updated up to October 10, and data from up to six months prior can be accessed.

PULSE shows monthly methane concentrations averages on a grid averaging 2km x 2km over land, and is updated weekly. A slider function lets users explore how gas levels change over time, the company said in a statement.

The company said it would follow up with corporate tools that could enable governments to pinpoint methane emitting industries or units in particular. These tools could help shape climate change policies across the world.

Methane has 84 times the global warming potential of carbon dioxide, and the free-to-use resource is the first step at tracking methane emissions. The company aims to share its greenhouse gas expertise and data for free to help tackle climate change, it said and has been contributing to worldwide environmental forums.

"PULSE represents the new state of the art when it comes to visualizing methane. Our day job is to monitor emissions for industry and governments around the world, using a growing fleet of satellite and aircraft sensors, and supported by powerful, proprietary analytics. We have drawn on all these capabilities in the design of PULSE, which will become an ever more important resource for all," said Stephane Germain, Chief Executive of GHGSat.

GHGSat announced the map at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos in January 2020 where it was invited as a WEF Technology Pioneer.