you are here: HomeNewsEnvironment
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 05:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

After gas leak for two weeks, massive fire engulfs Assam's Oil India Limited-operated Baghjan oil well

The fire is at Assam's Baghjan oil well that is situated between the Dibru-Saikhowa National Park and the Maguri Beel wetlands.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Massive fire at Assam's Baghjan oilfield (Image: ANI)
Massive fire at Assam's Baghjan oilfield (Image: ANI)

A massive fire has engulfed the Baghjan oil well in Assam's Tinsukia district, news agency PTI has reported. The oil well had been leaking gas "uncontrollably" for the last 14 days, after a massive blowout at the state-owned Oil India Limited (OIL) operated oilfield on May 27.

Three experts from Singaporean firm Alert Disaster Control were at the blowout site and some equipment was being removed when the fire broke out in the afternoon.

Videos of the accident show huge flames emanating from the site of the explosion, with thick, billowing smoke. The cause of the fire, however, is yet to be ascertained.

Close

A company spokesperson told PTI that no casualty or injury has been reported so far. Firefighters have rushed to the spot and efforts are on to douse it and a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is present at the spot, news agency ANI has reported.

related news

Assam Chief Minister's Office said Sarbananda Sonowal has spoken to Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the phone regarding the incident.

"The CM has already directed to deploy fire & emergency services, army and police officials at the site to control the situation. The CM also directed district admin to ensure the safety of people and appealed to local people to not panic," it said.

Situated between the Dibru-Saikhowa National Park and the Maguri Beel wetlands, the oil well has been leaking gas since the blowout happened nearly a fortnight ago. OIL had said in several statements over the past few days that mitigation efforts were underway. A spray of water was being used as a coolant to avoid any ignition leading to an explosion.

The district administration had already evacuated thousands of people living near the blowout site.

Following the accident, OIL has issued a statement saying that clearing operations were on at the well site when it caught fire. It noted that a firefighter from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has sustained minor injuries. All officials of OIL and ONGC are being evacuated from the site of the accident, it said in the statement.

The company said violent protests have erupted around the well site. It has reached out to the district and state administration seeking help to maintain law and order to enable experts to enter the site and start the well control operations.

(This copy has been updated with OIL's statement.)

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Jun 9, 2020 05:22 pm

tags #Assam gas leak #Assam oil well fire #Bagjhan blowout #environment #India #oil india limited

