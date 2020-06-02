Baghjan blowout: All you need to know about the 'uncontrollable' gas leak in Assam

Nearly a week after the blowout at the Oil India Limited's (OIL) Baghjan gas well in Assam's Tinsukia district, gas continues to leak "uncontrollably" as per a statement from the company. Around 2,500 people have been evacuated from the nearby affected areas and are lodged in three relief camps.

What has happened at Baghjan Oilfield?

The incident took place at around 10.30 am on May 27, when a producing well under the Baghjan Oilfield became very active as workover operations were ongoing at the site. The well started releasing natural gas in an uncontrolled manner.

The term 'workover' is used to refer to any kind of oil well intervention involving invasive techniques, such as wireline, coiled tubing or snubbing.

As per a statement released by OIL, the workover operations were being carried out under its supervision, by a chartered hire rig owned by John Energy Private Limited.

What is the current status of the leak?

Going by the latest update from the company, gas from the well continues to leak "uncontrollably" even as a crisis management team is on-site, taking all necessary measures. Oil India Limited has also sought help from foreign experts to bring the blowout under control.

As of now, offers with action plans and timelines from three experts in well control operations are being examined and are under consideration.

Mitigation efforts are underway, with a spray of cold water being used to cool the leaking gas. This is being done to prevent an ignition which could lead to a possible explosion.

Location of the well and environmental cost of the leak

The Baghjan Oilfield is situated in an area rich in biodiversity, with the Dibru Saikhowa National Park on one side and the Maguri Beel wetlands on the other. The national park houses some of the rare and endangered species of flora and fauna – around 36 species of mammals and nearly 400 species of birds, while the wetlands are a haven for migratory birds that flock to the region.

The blowout has given rise to questions regarding the safety of wildlife in the region. As per a report, the carcass of a river Dolphin was recovered from the Maguri Beel, close to the site of the oilfield explosion, last week.



