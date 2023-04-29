JEE-Main exam results declared; 43 candidates bag perfect 100 score

(Representative image)

Forty-three candidates have bagged the perfect 100 score in the engineering entrance exam JEE-Main with maximum of them being from Telangana, the National Testing Agency announced on Saturday. The result of at least 15 candidates has been withheld on account of usage of unfair means. The 43 toppers include 32 from the general category, seven from the OBC category and three from gen-EWS and one SC category.

While Dipen Sojitra is the PwD topper with 99.99 NTA score, the SC topper is Deshank Pratap Singh with 100 NTA score and ST topper is Dheeravath Thanuj with 99.99041. “The National Testing Agency (NTA) scores of 15 candidates have been withheld as they are under scrutiny. The cases of these candidates are being placed before a committee separately. Their NTA scores will be declared once the committee finalises its report,” a senior NTA official said.

NTA score is not the same as percentage of marks obtained but normalised scores.

“NTA scores are normalised scores across multi-session papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session. The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees,” the official explained.

Among the candidates who scored 100 NTA scores are from Telangana (11) followed by Rajasthan (5), Uttar Pradesh (4), Gujarat (3), Andhra Pradesh (4), Karantaka (3), Mahasashtra (2), Delhi (2), one each from Haryana and Chandigarh, West Bengal and Kerala, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. While the first edition of the exam was conducted in January, the second edition was scheduled in April.

Based on the results of JEE-Mains Paper 1 and Paper 2, the top 2.6 lakh candidates will be eligible to appear for the JEE-Advanced exam, which is a one-stop exam to get admission into the 23 premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Last year, the qualifying percentile at JEE (Main) to be eligible for JEE (Advanced), the entrance test for admission to IITs, has registered a four-year-low for all the reserved categories and a three-year low for the unreserved category.

The examination was conducted at 457 unique examination centres in 325 cities (including 23 cities outside India in Manama, Brasilia, Toronto, Beijing, Paris, Berlin, Doha, Dubai, Sharjah, Kathmandu, Muscat, Oslo, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, Kuwait City, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos/Abuja, Colombo, Jakarta, Vienna, Moscow, Port Louis/Reduit, and Bangkok). The cities of Brasilia, Toronto, Berlin, Paris and Oslo were added for the first time.