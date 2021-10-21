Union Cabinet approves Rs 100 lakh-crore 'PM Gati Shakti Master Plan'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The union cabinet on October 21 approved the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 13 launched the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity to expedite and bring infrastructure development on a common path.

The Rs 100 lakh-crore Gati Shakti plan envisages a centralised portal comprising all existing and planned infrastructure initiatives of as many as 16 central ministries and departments for integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infra connectivity projects.

The plan was first announced at the Red Fort on August 15 on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day.

The plan seeks to end bureaucratic entanglements and break inter-ministerial silos with respect to infrastructure projects.

“The PM Gati Shakti NMP is intended to break Departmental Silos and bring in more holistic and integrated planning and execution of projects with a view to addressing the issues of multi-modal connectivity and last-mile connectivity," the cabinet said in a statement.

Currently, under the Gati Shakti master plan, 16 crucial ministries will be a part of the initiative. The ministries to be brought under the ambit of the platform include railways, roads and highways, petroleum & gas, telecom, power, shipping, and aviation, among others.

It targets to cut logistic costs, increase cargo handling capacity and reduce the turnaround time.

An Empowered Group of Secretaries (EGoS) headed by the Cabinet Secretary and secretaries of 18 ministries as members, among others, will be set up.

The EGOS has been mandated to review and monitor the implementation of the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan to ensure logistics efficiency.

“This will help in bringing down the logistics cost. This will translate into enormous economic gains to consumers, farmers, youth as well as those engaged in businesses," it added.

Briefing the media regarding the decision, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said a Multimodal Network Planning Group (NPG) will be constituted with representation from the heads of the Network Planning Division from various ministries and departments.

The NPG will be supported by a technical support unit (TSU) located in the Logistics Division of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The TSU will have domain experts from various infrastructure sectors, such as aviation, maritime, public transport, rail, roads and highways, ports, power, pipeline, GIS, ICT, finance/market PPP, logistics, data analytics, among others.