Transgenders can now get gender reassignment surgery under Ayushman Bharat scheme

The government’s flagship health insurance scheme Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya will be extended to the transgender community and will also cover gender reassignment surgery.

The National Health Authority (NHA) and the Union social justice and empowerment ministry on August 24 signed a memorandum of understanding to extend the Ayushman Bharat plan to transgender persons.

“They will be eligible to seek treatment in any of the AB PMJAY empanelled hospitals across the country, where specific packages are available,” the government said in a statement.

The Centre announced that the social justice ministry will fund Rs 5 lakh insurance cover per transgender beneficiary per annum.

Those who wish to avail the benefits must hold a transgender certificate issued by the national portal for transgender persons.

A comprehensive "master package" is being drawn for the community including the AB PM-JAY package and specific packages such as sex-reassignment surgery and treatment.

“The scheme would cover all transgender persons not receiving such benefits from other Centre or state sponsored schemes.”

Sex reassignment surgery is a procedure that helps people transition to their self-identified gender.

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya hailed the MoU as one of its kind in the country, which would give impetus to ensuring a rightful and respectable place for the transgender community by accessing healthcare services under AB-PMJAY.

“This MOU has laid the foundation for a landmark transformational reform in the society. The move which provides special healthcare benefits to the transgender community goes beyond ensuring equality for the disadvantaged community,” he said.