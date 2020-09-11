RJD MP Manoj Jha to file nomination as Opposition candidate for Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman’s post today

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Member of Parliament (MP) from Bihar Manoj Jha will file nomination as the Opposition candidate for the post of Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha (RS) on Friday.

Speaking to Moneycontrol before filing the nomination papers, Jha said that the election, to be held on September 14, has immense value in terms of how to look at “engaged conversation in a Parliamentary democracy”.

Fight symbolic

Harivansh, also an MP from Bihar, representing the Janata Dal (United), is the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate.

To defeat NDA, Jha needs at least 123 votes in the 245-member Rajya Sabha, with an effective strength of 244.

Though Jha is supported by 12 Opposition parties, his chances of victory are slim as the BJP-led NDA has 116 members.

The Congress, SP, TMC, NCP, DMK, CPI, CPI(M) and Shiv Sena are some of the parties supporting Jha. Together, these parties have only 91 members.

‘Don’t confuse nation with government’

“In the last few months, we have seen that the ruling regime has made sure that voices antithetical to their position are being demonised,” said Jha, 53, who has been a professor of the Department of Social Work at the University of Delhi. He headed the department between 2014 and 2017.

“The RJD and the entire Opposition sees this as an opportunity to convey to the regime that political parties come and go, governments change, but the nation is perennial. Don’t confuse the nation with the government,” said Jha, a prominent face in TV debates, who was nominated to the Rajya Sabha in 2018.

Eye on Bihar elections

The election assumes significance as it comes against the backdrop of the Bihar assembly polls scheduled later this year.

Perhaps, it is keeping this in mind that Harivansh, representing the Janata Dal (United), which leads the NDA in Bihar, had filed his nomination on September 9 as NDA’s candidate..

The post fell vacant after JD-U leader Harivansh Singh’s first term ended in April. Election couldn’t be held during the Budget session, which ended in March. Since then, no proceedings could take place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and now election will be held during the monsoon session that begins on September 14.

Jha’s name, sources said, was mooted by both the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP), with an eye on Bihar elections. Jha said he enjoyed the support of the “genuine Opposition” in the House.

“This election is not about individuals. It is about making a strong pitch and sending a message to the ruling establishment that please start listening to the Opposition,” Jha said.

Harivansh had defeated BK Hariprasad of the Congress in the 2018 election, bagging 125 votes to his rival’s 105. The NDA has further strengthened its presence in Rajya Sabha since then.

Jha said the election was not about winning or losing but to send out a message of what the RJD and other like-minded parties stand for.

“We are going to the House with an open mind. Everybody would know what we stand for and let the House decide. Whether they decided in favour of me or Harivanshji, ultimately democracy wins,” he said.