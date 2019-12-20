Reporter's Take | Niti Aayog gives final touches to Medical Devices Bill

Niti Aayog is giving final touches to the medical devices bill, which would be introduced to regulate medical devices. Called the Medical Devices (Safety, Effectiveness and Innovation) Bill, 2019, it would address patient safety concerns and punish companies for making and selling faulty devices.

Earlier this week, Niti Aayog held consultations with stakeholders including patient advocacy groups, medical device manufacturers, traders and state regulators to finalise the draft bill.

In this episode of Reporter’s Take, Moneycontrol’s Shraddha Sharma talks to Viswanath Pilla to find out more about the proposed Medical Devices Bill.