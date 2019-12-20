App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy
Last Updated : Dec 20, 2019 08:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | Niti Aayog gives final touches to Medical Devices Bill

Moneycontrol’s Shraddha Sharma talks to Viswanath Pilla to find out more about the proposed Medical Devices Bill.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Niti Aayog is giving final touches to the medical devices bill, which would be introduced to regulate medical devices. Called the Medical Devices (Safety, Effectiveness and Innovation) Bill, 2019, it would address patient safety concerns and punish companies for making and selling faulty devices.

Earlier this week, Niti Aayog held consultations with stakeholders including patient advocacy groups, medical device manufacturers, traders and state regulators to finalise the draft bill.

In this episode of Reporter’s Take, Moneycontrol’s Shraddha Sharma talks to Viswanath Pilla to find out more about the proposed Medical Devices Bill.

Close
Watch the video for more.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 20, 2019 08:28 pm

tags #healthcare #Medical Devices Bill #video

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.