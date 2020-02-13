App
you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2020 06:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | MHRD aims to improve education standards under NEP

Moneycontrol’s Shraddha Sharma talks to M Saraswathy to find out more about the MHRD’s latest proposal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) will institutionalise a new set of educational standards under the National Education Policy. This will be done via a mix of regulatory changes and developmental initiatives.

The MHRD aims to improve access to quality education and believes that if various courses are available in multiple languages, the better it will be for student. Under this initiative students will be provided the option to choose their course in a particular language.

In this episode of Reporter’s Take, Moneycontrol’s Shraddha Sharma talks to M Saraswathy to find out more about the MHRD’s latest proposal.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Feb 13, 2020 06:55 pm

tags #education #India #MHRD #National Education Policy #video

