you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2018 05:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Questions loom over Ashok Chawla’s 'conflict of interest' as NSE chairman and also as a board member of Jet Airways, Yes Bank

The government has received representations pointing out Chawla’s multiple roles and conflict of interest

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The government may look into former finance secretary Ashok Chawla’s possible 'conflict of interest' situation given the multiple hats he wears as chairman of National Stock Exchange (NSE), as also a member of the boards of at least two NSE listed companies—Jet Airways and the Yes Bank.

The government has received representations from shareholders of these companies as well as independent individuals raising questions on Chawla’s multiple roles and leading to situations of conflict of interest.

Chawla has been serving as the chairman of NSE, a quasi-regulator under the SEBI Act, since 2016. He is also the chairman of Yes Bank, and is overseeing a leadership transition in the bank.

Chawla, a former chairman of India’s anti-trust body Competition Commission of India (CCI), was also inducted as an independent director into the board of Jet Airways in April this year.

“Mr Chawla should, therefore, be advised to step down from the Board of all companies where he is a member, so long as he is serving on the NSE Board,” said Ashok Kumar, who has written to the NSE as well as the finance ministry pointing out the former finance secretary’s conflict of interest.

Kumar said that “the Companies Act stipulates that conflict of interest arises not just due to financial interest, but also conflicts arising out of `fiduciary duties’ and in this case it would conflict with the duties of Mr Chawla as the NSE chairman and some oversight committees, which he is part of in the exchange, with his board membership of companies listed on the NSE”.

At the NSE, Chawla is also a member of mandatory committees such as Ethics Committee, Defaulters Committee, Sub-Committee for monitoring compliance of suggestions given in the SEBI inspection report and Public Interest Directors Committee.
First Published on Oct 10, 2018 05:50 pm

tags #Ashok Chawla #conflict of interest #Jet Airways #National Stock Exchange #NSE #Yes Bank

