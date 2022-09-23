PM Narendra Modi calls for implementation of ethanol blending at the National Conference of Environment Ministers

The National Conference of Environment Ministers held on September 23 and 24 in Gujarat, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is aimed at creating further synergy among the central and state governments on various issues, such as climate change, tackling plastic waste, wildlife and forest management.

At the conference, Modi calls for competitive implementation of ethanol blending and tells states to create roadmap for vehicle scrapping.

"Taking forward the spirit of cooperative federalism, the conference is being convened to create further synergy amongst the central and state governments in formulating better policies on issues such as elimination of plastic pollution through multi-pronged approach, state action plans to effectively combat climate change with focus on LiFE- Lifestyle for Environment," said PM Narendra Modi, according to a statement released.

It will also focus on increasing the forest cover with special emphasis on restoration of degraded land and wildlife conservation, the statement added.

The conference will have six thematic sessions on various topics, such as LiFE and combating climate change.

Other topics will be PARIVESH (single window system for integrated green clearances), forestry management, prevention and control of pollution, wildlife management, plastics and waste management, the statement said.

Speaking on the National Education Policy, Modi said, "we need to integrate experiential learning with sustainable outcomes. We need to teach the youth the importance of conserving our ecosystem."

Over the years, Gir's lions, tigers, elephants, one-horned rhinos and leopards have increased in numbers, he said. "The warm welcome of the cheetah by India is an example of India's distinct guest hospitality."

He added that the circular economy has been a part of our traditions and culture for years, speaking about the need to bring back those practices and inculcate them in our daily lives.

"I urge all states present at this conference to learn best practices in environmental conservation and implement successful solutions pan India," he said.

Pointing out the complications involved in getting environmental clearance, the Prime Minister said that the development of modern infrastructure and efforts to improve the standard of living of the countrymen is hindered.

The Prime Minister gave the example of Sardar Sarovar Dam which was initiated in 1961 by Pandit Nehru. He alleged that it took decades to complete its construction due to the conspiracies carried out in the name of the environment.

The Prime Minister spoke about the role of urban naxals in hindering the development of India by taking crores of rupees from different global organizations and foundations.

“It took some time to thwart these conspiracies, but the people of Gujarat came out victorious. The dam was being described as a threat to the environment, and today the same dam has become synonymous with protecting the environment”, the Prime Minister added.

The Prime Minister said the coordination in infrastructure projects has escalated while many projects have gained momentum since the implementation of PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan.

Modi added that we have to make good use of every emerging sector of the economy while facing the challenges related to climate change. “Both the central and the state government together have to move towards a green industrial economy."

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)