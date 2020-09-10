Lalu Prasad Yadav turns emotional, rejects Raghuvansh Prasad Singh's resignation

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has rejected the resignation of his close aide and former Union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh.

Lalu’s emotional response came through a hand-written letter, a few hours after Singh offered to quit by writing a letter to the party president

“Dear Raghuvansh babu, a letter written by you is being circulated in the media. I do not believe this. My family and RJD family wants to see you among us once you recover,” Lalu Yadav, who is in jail, said in the letter. Singh is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at New Delhi’s AIIMS,

The 74-year-old Singh had quit as party’s vice-president in June for reportedly being unhappy with the way the party was being run.

“For four decades, we have discussed political, social and family-related issues together. You are not going anywhere,” Lalu, a former CM of Bihar, said.

Singh’s exit would mean a big blow to the party looking to make a comeback in Bihar when it votes for a new assembly later this year.

Singh, said sources, was unhappy over the talk of former Lok Janashakti Party (LJP) MP Rama Kishore Singh joining the RJD. Both Raghuvansh Prasad and Rama Kishore are Rajputs and bitter rivals. In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Rama Kishore had defeated Raghuvansh Prasad from Vaishali