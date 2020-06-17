India-China border tension fallout | DoT to tell BSNL not to use Chinese equipment for 4G upgradation: Sources

The Department of Telecom (DoT) has firmly decided to tell state-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) not to use Chinese equipment in the upgradation of its 4G facilities, which is the part of its revival package for stressed telcos. It has also conveyed to rework the tender in this regard.

The department is also actively considering steps to convey to private mobile service operators to speedily reduce their dependence on equipments made by Chinese companies.

There are questions of security always raised with respect to the network security of equipment made by Chinese companies, government sources told CNN-News18.

Meanwhile, the security features of Chinese tech giant Huawei are also under the scanner.

