App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 10:13 PM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

India-China border tension fallout | DoT to tell BSNL not to use Chinese equipment for 4G upgradation: Sources

The department is also actively considering steps to convey to private mobile service operators to speedily reduce their dependence on equipments made by Chinese companies.

Marya Shakil @maryashakil
Representative image
Representative image

The Department of Telecom (DoT) has firmly decided to tell state-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) not to use Chinese equipment in the upgradation of its 4G facilities, which is the part of its revival package for stressed telcos. It has also conveyed to rework the tender in this regard.

The department is also actively considering steps to convey to private mobile service operators to speedily reduce their dependence on equipments made by Chinese companies.

Track all the latest updates on the India-China border feud here

Close

There are questions of security always raised with respect to the network security of equipment made by Chinese companies, government sources told CNN-News18.

related news

Meanwhile, the security features of Chinese tech giant Huawei are also under the scanner.

Read our complete coverage on the India-China border tension here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

First Published on Jun 17, 2020 10:05 pm

tags #BSNL #China #Department of Telecommunication #India #policy #Telecom

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Beijing tests 3.56 lakh residents, suspends 1,255 flights as COVID-19 cases spike

Beijing tests 3.56 lakh residents, suspends 1,255 flights as COVID-19 cases spike

Jerome Powell repeats Fed to use full range of tools to aid economy

Jerome Powell repeats Fed to use full range of tools to aid economy

More ICUs may be needed in coming days: Arvind Kejriwal

More ICUs may be needed in coming days: Arvind Kejriwal

most popular

India-China border tension | Beijing's power projection comes at a wrong time for China

India-China border tension | Beijing's power projection comes at a wrong time for China

India-China border issue | Traders' body releases list of 500 items to be boycotted from China

India-China border issue | Traders' body releases list of 500 items to be boycotted from China

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.