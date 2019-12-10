Here's all you need to know about Ships Recycling Bill, 2019

The Recycling of Ships Bill was cleared by the Rajya Sabha on December 9, bringing in regulations to ensure environment friendly practices while recycling ships. The Bill also emphasises on worker's safety and restricts use of hazardous material on ships.

What is the Bill about?

Ship recycling industry contributes $1.3 billion to India's GDP. In terms of global share, India recycles 30 percent of the 1000 ships recycled. However, developed countries would not send their ships to India citing lack of regulation to prevent environmental damage and proper disposal of hazardous materials.

The Bill includes the provisions of IMO's Hong Kong Convention for Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships, in line with global best practices in ship recycling. This will ensure developed countries send their ships to India for recycling. According to the government, Norway and Japan have already shown interest in sending their ships to India upon passing of the Bill.

Regulation of hazardous materials on ships

As per the Bill, the owner of every new ship needs to make an application to the National Authority to obtain a certificate on the inventory of prohibited hazardous materials. Existing ship owners are required to apply for certificate within five years from the commencement of the act. However, the Bill does not specify materials classified as hazardous.

Worker Safety

The Bill requires every ship recycler to maintain adequate measures for emergency preparedness and response, safety, health, training, and welfare of workers as per the Factories Act, 1948. The owner must also provide insurance coverage for the regular and temporary workers.

Government authorisation for setting up recycling facility

Ships can now be recycled only in facilities authorised by the government. Existing facilities need to apply for authorisation within 60 days of the commencement of the Act. . The certificate of authorisation will be valid for a maximum period of five years.