Government bans colistin for use in poultry industry

The Centre has issued an order banning the last line antibiotic, colistin, for use in animals.

With this ban, the government cracks down on the misuse of antibiotics as growth promoters in the poultry industry. This is one of the key reasons for growing antibiotic resistance in the country.

The Health Ministry via an order on July 19 prohibited the manufacture, sale and distribution of colistin and its formulations for food-producing animals, poultry, aqua farming and animal feed supplements with immediate effect.

"Colistin is an antibiotic meant for therapeutic purposes in veterinary, but this drug is highly misused in the poultry industry as a growth promoter for prophylactic purpose. One of the reasons for anti-microbial resistance in India is due to unwanted use of the drug in the poultry industry. This notification will prevent the use of the drug for prophylactic use," said a senior health ministry official, requesting anonymity.

The Ministry long contemplated a ban on the drug for animals. India’s apex advisory board, the Drugs Technical Advisory Board, had recommended prohibition of the drug and its formulations for use in animals.

"…it is brought to the notice of the Central Government that the use of the drug Colistin and its formulations for food-producing animals, poultry, aqua farming and animal feed supplements is likely to involve risk to human being… the Central Government is satisfied that it is necessary and expedient in the public interest to prohibit the manufacture, sale and distribution of the drug Colistin and its formulations…," the government order read.

According to experts, the use of such antibiotics should be considered last-resort only in the most severe circumstances, such as for life-threatening infections due to multidrug-resistant bacteria, when all other alternatives have failed.

"Misuse of last-resort antibiotics such as colistin is a major concern as it fuels antimicrobial resistance that’s a global concern. It is a step in the right direction," said a government researcher, requesting anonymity.