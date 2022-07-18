English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Option Omega 3.0 : 12 days Retail Option Traders Online Conference at just Rs. 600. Exclusively for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy

    FM reiterates Govt’s intent to privatise public sector banks in response to parliament question

    The details of the final list of PSUs in each of the strategic sectors that will not be disinvested or privatised but retained by the Government

    Pushpita Dey
    July 18, 2022 / 02:55 PM IST
    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman.

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman.


    The finance ministry on July 18, reiterated commitment to privatization of state-run banks. Answering a question, Finance Minister said, “The Government had introduced New Public Sector Enterprise (PSE) Policy for Atmanirbhar Bharat which has been notified on 4th February, 2021 and is applicable to Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs), Public Sector Banks (PSBs) and Public Sector Insurance Companies (PSICs). As per this policy, existing Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs) have been broadly classified under Strategic and Non-strategic Sectors.”

    In Union budget 2020, Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had first mentioned about government plan to privatise public service banks (PSBs).

    Nirmala Sitharaman in the budget speech of 2020 had announced that government intent to take up privatisation of two public sector banks and approval of policy of strategic disinvestment of public sector enterprises.

    In the ongoing monsoon session, it has been mentioned that the details of the final list of PSUs in each of the strategic sectors that will not be disinvested or privatized but retained by the Government

    New Public Service Enterprises (PSE) policy, enables growth of public sector enterprises through infusion of private capital thereby contributing to economic growth and jobs.

    The government came out with detailed guideline regarding the norms of the new PSE policy in December 2021. Government has strongly advocated for privatisation for an Improved financial health and accordingly prepared a strong ground for the privatisation of public sector banks, a long pending financial sector reform.
    Pushpita Dey is a banking and finance correspondent.
    Tags: #bank privatisation #FM Nirmala Sitharaman
    first published: Jul 18, 2022 02:55 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.