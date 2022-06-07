FM Nirmala Sitharaman launches single nodal agency dashboard

In her address during the launch of SNA Dashboard, the finance minister said that implementation of SNA has been a milestone in public finance by effectively leveraging technology in the last 75 years. (File image of FM Nirmala Sitharaman)

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on June 7 launched the Single Nodal Agency (SNA) Dashboard of Public Financial Management System (PFMS) in New Delhi as a part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' (AKAM) celebrations by the Ministry of Finance.

The SNA dashboard will provide a platform for ministries and departments to monitor the transfer of funds to states and their utilisation.

The training modules of the Department of Expenditure were also launched as part of Mission Karmayogi.

In her address during the launch of the SNA Dashboard, the finance minister said that the implementation of SNA has been a milestone in public finance by effectively leveraging technology in the last 75 years.

Sitharaman congratulated the team of Controller General of Accounts (CGA) for bringing transparency to the federal system of accounting.

She expressed her delight as other stakeholders like banks and state governments, that were instrumental in making SNA successful, were also present. Sitharaman appreciated the just-in-time release of funds now being made through CSS to the states, and urged the officials to write about the success of SNA in local languages, thereby making governance interesting for common people.

The finance minister also mentioned that Mission Karmayogi is being tasked with the capacity building commission to come up with training modules in order to empower, train and skill the civil servants.

The SNA Dashboard is a major reform initiated in 2021 with regards to the manner in which funds for Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) are released, disbursed and monitored. This revised procedure, now referred to as the SNA model, requires each state to identify and designate a nodal agency for every scheme.

All funds for that state in a particular scheme are now credited to this bank account, and all expenses by all other implementing agencies involved are given from this account. The SNA model, therefore, ensures that the allocation of funds to states for the CSS is made in a timely manner and after meeting various stipulations.

The Ministry of Finance is marking the ‘Iconic Week’ from June 6 to June 12 to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.