Finance Ministry ratifies 8.5% interest rate on provident fund deposit for FY21

(Source: ShutterStock)

The Union Finance Ministry on October 29 ratified an 8.5 percent interest rate for 2020-21 for provident fund, CNBC-TV18 reported.

Notably, the board of retirement fund body Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) had recommended an 8.5 percent interest rate for FY21.

Once the Labour Ministry notifies the interest rate on PF deposit for the year as per the Finance Ministry’s approval, the EPFO will be able to start crediting it to the account of over 60 million beneficiaries.

The EPFO might credit the interest for FY21 before Diwali, bringing cheers and relief ahead of festivities.

On March 4, the retirement fund manager said the 8.5 percent interest rate on PF deposits will be unchanged for the fiscal year 2020-21.

The EPFO board of trustees headed by the labour minister had approved the interest rate of 8.5 percent for this year as well. But, as per rules, the Labour Ministry had to seek the approval of the Finance Ministry on the proposed rate.

Meanwhile, the EPFO added 14.81 lakh net subscribers in August this year, with first-time job seekers having contributed nearly 50 percent of the total net subscriber additions.

“For the month of August 2021, the net subscriber addition has increased by 12.61 percent as compared to the previous month of July 2021,” the Labour Ministry had said in a statement.

According to the provisional payroll data issued by EPFO, around 9.19 lakh new members joined the EPFO in August while roughly, 5.62 lakh net subscribers exited and then rejoined the EPFO.