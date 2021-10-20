MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1199/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Prices Increasing Soon. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

EPFO added 14.81 lakh net subscribers in August

First time job seekers have contributed nearly 50 percent of the total net subscriber additions in August.

Shreeja Singh
October 20, 2021 / 08:05 PM IST
(Source: ShutterStock)

(Source: ShutterStock)

Retirement fund body Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on October 20 said it added 14.81 lakh net subscribers during August 2021.

"For the month of August 2021, the net subscriber addition has increased by 12.61% as compared to the previous month of July, 2021," the labour ministry said in a statement.

According to the provisional payroll data issued by EPFO, around 9.19 lakh new members joined the EPFO in August while roughly, 5.62 lakh net subscribers exited and then rejoined the EPFO.

Age-wise comparison of payroll data shows that the age-group of 22-25 years has registered the highest number of net enrolments with around 4.03 lakh additions, followed by 18-21 age-group with around 3.25 lakh net enrollments.

"This indicates that many first-time job seekers are joining organised sector workforce in large numbers and have contributed around 49.18 percent of total net subscriber additions in August, 2021," the ministry said.

Close

Related stories

Maharashtra, Haryana, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka continue to lead in employment generation by adding 8.95 lakh subscribers during the month, which is around 60.45 percent of total net payroll addition across all age groups.

Gender-wise analysis shows that the share of female enrolment was approximately 20 percent of the total net subscriber addition during the month.

Industry-wise analysis indicates that the ‘expert services’ category constitutes 39.91 percent of the total subscribers during August 2021.

Since April 2018, EPFO has been releasing payroll data covering the period September 2017 onward. The data published comprises members who have joined during the month, exited, and rejoined the fund body.
Shreeja Singh
Tags: #August #EmployeesÃ¢â‚¬â„¢ Provident Fund Organisation #EPFO #Labour Ministry
first published: Oct 20, 2021 08:05 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.