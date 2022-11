Source: AP (Representative Image)

US job gains topped expectations in October, as hiring rose at a solid pace, even as the unemployment rate edged up, according to the closely-watched US employment report Friday.

Employers added 261,000 workers last month, far higher than economists had forecast, while the jobless rate rose two-tenths to 3.7 percent, the Labor Department said.

There were notable job gains in health care, professional and technical services, and manufacturing, the report said.