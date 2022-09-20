Inflation surge in medium term among risks to global outlook, says Singapore central bank chief

The severity of the economic downturn, inflation’s trajectory in the medium term and the impact of geopolitics on markets and climate are the main risks to the global outlook, said Ravi Menon, MD at Monetary Authority of Singapore, said at the Super Return Asia Conference on September 20.

The global economy is facing a severe bout of inflation which has necessitated monetary policy tightening by central banks globally, at a pace not seen in the last four decades, he added.

Earlier in July, the US Federal Reserve raised the federal funds target rate by 75 basis points (bps), taking the total increase in rates to 225 bps in 2022. That was the second Fed meeting in a row that ended in a 75 bps rate hike. Earlier, the 75 bps hike in June 2022 was the largest since November 1994.

Menon said the global economy is also facing a downturn and its impact will depend on how high and persistent inflation remains, in which case central banks have no choice but to tighten more and for longer than markets are predicting.

He said the risk of the major advanced economies entering a recession in 2023 is high, meanwhile, he believes the Asia-Pacific economies are at lower risk of a recession but could see a spill over from the broader global slowdown.

Separately, the central banker also suggested three pivots for private market investment strategies in the uncertain environment ahead.

First, pivot from growth to sustained profitability. Menon said more managers are rightly focused on selecting companies with strong balance sheets and good prospects for profitability and as these shifts are being made to strengthen resilience, the industry can also position itself for more sustainable growth.

Second, pivot to South and Southeast Asia as they are becoming one of the most important regions for private market investment opportunities. Last year, India and ASEAN together accounted for almost 30 percent of the record $296 billion of private equity investments that poured into the Asia-Pacific region last year.

Third, pivot to private credit as a new avenue for capital raising as, according to Menon, private credit will be a key driver of growth in private markets.

"There are opportunities for private credit to play a larger role in Asian enterprise financing just like its private equity counterpart," he said . "Despite the uncertain global outlook and more cautious lending environment, private credit players are well placed to seize lending opportunities in Asia and globally."