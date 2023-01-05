English
    Fuel Prices on January 5: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

    Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27.

    January 05, 2023 / 09:30 AM IST
    Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on January 5, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

    Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, respectively.

    Jet fuel (ATF) price has been cut to ₹1.08 Lk/kl from ₹1.17 Lk/kl in Delhi on January 5.

    Oil fell by more than $4 a barrel on January 4, posting the steepest percentage loss in the first two trading days of any year for over 3 decades, as investors worried about fuel demand as the global economy slows and Covid-19 cases grow in China.

    Brent futures settled at $77.84 a barrel, falling $4.26, or 5.2 per cent. US crude settled at $72.84 a barrel, shedding $4.09, or 5.3 per cent.

    Brent has fallen by about 9.4 per cent this week, its steepest two-day loss at the start of the year since January 1991, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

    Also Read | Govt hikes windfall tax on crude oil, export of diesel, ATF

    With inputs from Reuters
