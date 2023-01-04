Delhi govt's Rozgar Budget (2022-23) yet to take final shape: Report

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Image: ANI)

The AAP government's ambitious Rozgar Budget (2022-23) presented in Delhi Assembly is yet to take shape, according to the outcome budget report of the government for first two quarters of the current financial year.

Several of the schemes announced by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the Assembly for employment generation, including the food truck policy, market redevelopment, Rozgar Bazar portal, Delhi Bazar, among others, are at various levels of approvals, said the outcome budget report of first two quarters (April June and July-September) of 2022-23.

Under the Rozgar Bazar portal for which Rs 12 crore was allocated in the budget, the cumulative number of employers and job seekers registered by September 2022, was 65,617 and 15,48,227, respectively. As against 10,31,277 cumulative job vacancies posted on the portal, the details of placements were not shared in the report.

The Food Truck policy was notified in October 2022 as a scheme of tourism department. The draft policy is under review, the report said.

Under the scheme for redevelopment of five iconic markets of Delhi into attractive tourist destinations, Rs 100 crore was allocated in the budget. The five markets -- Kamla Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, Khari Bawli, Lajpat Nagar and Kirti Nagar -- have been identified.

Redevelopment of Dill food hubs at Chandni Chowk and Majnu ka Tila was to be taken up with a budget allocation of Rs 20 crore. Cabinet approval on both the market redevelopment and food hub redevelopment projects is to be taken, the report said.

Another important scheme of Rozgar budget was virtual market place Dilli Bazar for which Rs 20 crore was allocated. The outcome budget report for April-September showed that request for proposal (RFQ) for the scheme has been received and under examination.

A cabinet note on Dilli Bazaar is under under submission, said the report.

The Council of Minister, in its meeting on May 10, 2022 had approved the start up policy of Delhi. Certain modifications are being put up for approval of the Cabinet, the report said.

A file has been submitted to higher authorities for constitution of the Start Up Task Force. Once the policy gets notified, start up registration will start accordingly, it said.

A sum of Rs 25 crore was allocated in the budget for developing cloud kitchen clusters in the city. A Delhi Cloud Kitchen Policy is yet to be notified by the government and inputs for it from different departments have been called, the outcome budget report said.

Redevelopment and reposition of Gandhi Nagar garments market in the city as a destination for homegrown fast fashion was also announced by the government in its budget for 2022-23.

School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) presented a project proposal in a meeting chaired by the deputy chief minister in June, 2022. It was decided to appoint SPA as the project consultant.

A cabinet note for engagement of SPA has been prepared and was circulated to the department concerned for seeking their comments on the draft cabinet note. The respective departments have furnished their comments.

A letter has been sent to MCD commissioner requesting for issuing a no objection certificate for the works to be executed for redevelopment of Gandhi Nagar area, the report said.