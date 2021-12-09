MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Register Now! Special webinar on Benefits of investing in US market at 4 pm on 10th December, 2021
you are here: HomeNewsCricket

Unceremonious exit | Reluctance to relinquish ODI captaincy leads to Virat Kohli's sacking

Kohli reportedly misjudged the BCCI's 48-hour ultimatum, given his status in Indian cricket and was under the impression that the board wouldn't dare to sack him.

Moneycontrol News
December 09, 2021 / 07:41 PM IST
Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on December 8 named Rohit Sharma as the captain of the ODI and T20I teams, with the opener replacing Virat Kohli in the role ahead of the upcoming tour to South Africa.

While India's poor performance against Pakistan and New Zealand in the group stage of T20 World Cup 2021 has led to Kolhi's exit, according to reports, BCCI gave a 48-hour ultimatum to the decorated skipper, to which he did not respond, and was eventually removed from the post.

Following the team's return to India, the selectors were looking for a replacement for Kohli to lead the squad. So, prior to the announcement of the ODI squad for the South Africa tour, the BCCI asked Kohli to voluntarily step down from ODI leadership within 48 hours.

ALSO READ: This tweet by Virat Kohli is India's 'Most Liked Tweet of 2021'

However, Kohli reportedly misjudged the ultimatum given his status in Indian cricket and was under the impression that the BCCI wouldn’t dare to sack him. But on the 49th hour, he lost the ODI captaincy to Sharma.

Close

Related stories

Earlier in September, Kohli announced that he was stepping down as India's T20I captain after the T20 World Cup 2021.

The BCCI now elevated Sharma as India's ODI and T20 captain, ending Kohli's five-year-long white-ball reign. Apart from this, Sharma was also appointed as Test vice-captain.

India will play three Test matches and three ODI matches as part of the upcoming tour to South Africa. While Kohli will lead the Test squad, Sharma will lead the ODI squad. The tour will begin with the opening Test in Centurion on December 26.

Kohli’s sacking was not even addressed by the statement issued by the BCCI. Interestingly, BCCI didn’t thank Kohli for his services in the last few years or mention his name once in the press release.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee also decided to name Mr Rohit Sharma as the Captain of the ODI & T20I teams going forward,” read the BCCI release.

Following the sacking of Kohli as captain of India’s ODI and T20, Kohli fans took jibes at BCCI president Sourav Ganguly for not mentioning his accomplishments or acknowledging his achievements as captain. It may be noted that prior to Kohli, Sourav Ganguly was also sacked as ODI captain, while Mahendra Singh Dhoni left the post willingly.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Rohit Sharma #Sourav Ganguly #T20 World Cup 2021 #Virat Kohli #Virat Kohli Sacked
first published: Dec 9, 2021 07:12 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.