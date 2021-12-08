Rohit Sharma named Captain of ODI, T20I teams: BCCI

Rohit Sharma (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on December 8 that Rohit Sharma has been named the Captain of the ODI and T20I teams going forward.

The All India senior selection committee headed by former Indian cricketer Chetan Sharma picked an 18-member squad for the Test series against South Africa.

The Indian T20 captain will replace former Team India Captain Virat Kohli as ODI skipper and Ajinkya Rahane as India’s Test Vice-Captain, news agency PTI reported quoting BCCI officials.

“The committee also decided to name Rohit Sharma as the Captain of the ODI and T20I teams going forward,” BCCI tweeted.

The squad will include Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (Vice Captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant(wk), Wriddhiman Saha(wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, and Md Siraj.

Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Deepak Chahar, and Arzan Nagwaswalla have been named standby players.

Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill, and Axar Patel have been ruled out of the Test series against South Africa due to injuries, the BCCI said.