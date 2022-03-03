English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Prices increasing soon Rs.1499/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsCricket

    Tata IPL 2022: BCCI announces RuPay as official partner

    The cricket battle between 10 franchises of IPL 2022 is set to begin on March 26, 2022.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 03, 2022 / 08:48 PM IST
    Tata IPL-RuPay | PC-BCCI

    Tata IPL-RuPay | PC-BCCI

    The Indian Premier League Governing (IPL) Council on March 3 announced the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI)'s flagship product RuPay as an official partner for the TATA IPL 2022.

    "We are pleased to have RuPay on board as an official partner of the Indian Premier League 2022. This association of IPL and RuPay, the flagship product of NPCI, brings together two of India’s best homegrown brands and is set to create a huge impact on millions of Indians across the globe, encouraging digital payments adoption in a faster and seamless manner," IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel said.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022 Auction | Tata Group replaces Vivo as title sponsor; a look at history of sponsorship

    Accepted at ATMs, POS devices, and e-commerce websites, RuPay is a first-of-its-kind Global Card payment network from India which provides an exceptional self-reliant card payments network with innovative features.

    "We are delighted to partner with the BCCI for one of the most celebrated sports leagues - Indian Premier League. We believe RuPay resonates well with IPL as both brands are bringing India together," NCPI's COO Praveena Rai said.

    Close

    Related stories

    "RuPay offers tech-led, innovative, and customized offerings to people across the country, being accepted in India and internationally. With RuPay’s venture into IPL as the official partner, we feel it is one of the best ways to define the tech-savvy, youthful, contemporary brand personality of RuPay," Rai added on the latest partnership.

    Earlier on February 9, 2022, Tata Group replaced Chinese mobile manufacturer Vivo as the title sponsor of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the 2022 and 2023 seasons. The IPL 2022 will begin on March 26, 2022, onwards and will host 10 franchises.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #BCCI #NCPI #Rupay #TATA IPL 2022 #Tata IPL 2022 official partner
    first published: Mar 3, 2022 08:11 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.