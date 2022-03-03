Tata IPL 2022: BCCI announces RuPay as official partner

Tata IPL-RuPay | PC-BCCI

The Indian Premier League Governing (IPL) Council on March 3 announced the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI)'s flagship product RuPay as an official partner for the TATA IPL 2022.

"We are pleased to have RuPay on board as an official partner of the Indian Premier League 2022. This association of IPL and RuPay, the flagship product of NPCI, brings together two of India’s best homegrown brands and is set to create a huge impact on millions of Indians across the globe, encouraging digital payments adoption in a faster and seamless manner," IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel said.

Accepted at ATMs, POS devices, and e-commerce websites, RuPay is a first-of-its-kind Global Card payment network from India which provides an exceptional self-reliant card payments network with innovative features.

"We are delighted to partner with the BCCI for one of the most celebrated sports leagues - Indian Premier League. We believe RuPay resonates well with IPL as both brands are bringing India together," NCPI's COO Praveena Rai said.

"RuPay offers tech-led, innovative, and customized offerings to people across the country, being accepted in India and internationally. With RuPay’s venture into IPL as the official partner, we feel it is one of the best ways to define the tech-savvy, youthful, contemporary brand personality of RuPay," Rai added on the latest partnership.

Earlier on February 9, 2022, Tata Group replaced Chinese mobile manufacturer Vivo as the title sponsor of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the 2022 and 2023 seasons. The IPL 2022 will begin on March 26, 2022, onwards and will host 10 franchises.