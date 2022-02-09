IPL 2022 Auction | Tata Group replaces Vivo as title sponsor; a look at history of sponsorship

MARKET NEWS

    Tata Group has replaced Chinese mobile manufacturer Vivo as the title sponsor of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the 2022 and 2023 seasons. The mega players’ auction for the IPL 2022 will take place on February 12 and 13. With Lucknow and Ahmedabad franchises, the two new additions this season, it will be a 10-team tournament.

    Priyanka Roshan
    February 09, 2022 / 07:38 PM IST
    Tata Group has replaces Chinese mobile manufacturer Vivo as the title sponsor of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for 2022 and 2023 seasons. Tata will remain the main sponsor as Vivo still has two years in its IPL title sponsorship contract. BCCI Secretary Jay Singh said that the board along with the Tata Group, is looking forward to take Indian cricket and the IPL to greater heights. The IPL was launched in 2008, initialized by the then BCCI vice-president Lalit Modi, and has gained popularity over the years. Indian Premier League has turned out to be one of the biggest sporting leagues in the world and has attracted millions of fans. The league has also been most attractive for several tycoons to bag title sponsorship rights of the lucrative event. In a span of 13 years, IPL has had various title sponsors. Let’s take a look at all the title sponsors for the IPL seasons over the years.
    Vivo (2021) | The Indian Premier League 2021 season saw the return of Vivo as the title sponsor replacing the Mumbai-based Indian fantasy sports platform after its deal with BCCI was suspended for the 2020 season. Vivo were back as IPL title sponsor for 2021 season even as the speculations raged that the BCCI were looking for a new bidder. In 2020, the IPL signed up Dream11 for Rs 222 crore for one season while they had been getting around Rs 440 crore from the Chinese phone company under its five-year deal for Rs 2,199 crore. (Image: IPL)
    Dream11 (2020) | As Vivo exited the title sponsorship deal, Dream11, India’s biggest fantasy sports platform, bagged the sponsorship rights for one season. Dream11 paid a total of Rs 222 crores to BCCI for the 2020 IPL title sponsorship rights. (Image: BCCI)
    Vivo (2018 - 2019) | Vivo retain the IPL title sponsorship rights for the next five seasons with a whopping bid of Rs 2,199 crore. However, the Chinese smartphones giant pulled out of the deal amid the military stand-off between India and China, becoming the second company to terminate its deal in between. (Image: IPL)
    Vivo (2016 - 2017) | After Pepsi withdrawal, BCCI transferred the title sponsorship rights to the Chinese mobile manufacturer Vivo for the remaining two seasons for Rs 200 crore. (Image: BCCI)
    Pepsi (2013 - 2015) | After DLF’s deal for IPL title sponsorship ended in 2012, global giant took over the deal and became the second brand to sponsor the league for five years for a whopping Rs 396 crores. However, America’s food and beverage giant pulled out its name two years before the expiry of the contract due to IPL controversies. (Image: IPL)
    DLF (2008 to 2012) | India’s largest real estate developer won the title sponsorship for four years since the inception of BCCI’s Indian Premier League in 2008, by making a bid of Rs 40 crore in the inaugural season of the tournament. (Image: News18)
    Priyanka Roshan
    first published: Feb 9, 2022 07:38 pm
