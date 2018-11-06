T10 League: Zaheer Khan, Munaf Patel and Praveen Kumar to feature

Former pace spearheads Zaheer Khan, Munaf Patel and Praveen Kumar are among a few well-known Indian cricketers set to feature in the second edition of T10 League in the UAE.

Bengal Tigers have picked up Zaheer while Punjabi Legends opted for Praveen at a draw for eight Indian cricketers. The T10 League that takes place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium from November 21 to December 2.

S Badrinath will play for Maratha Arabians while last year's champions Kerala Kings have picked Reetinder Singh Sodhi to brighten their chances.

Pakhtoons selected RP Singh while Rajputs picked up Munaf at the draw. Newcomers Karachians picked up Pravin Tambe, while Northern Warriors have opted for Amitoze Singh.

Zaheer Khan, who took 311 wickets in Test cricket, 282 in one-day internationals and 17 T20 wickets in a career spanning 14 years, leads the pack among Indian players.

Shaji Ul Mulk, chairman of T10 League, said, "The inclusion of some of the most prominent Indian cricketers in the T10 League, will help us to popularise the ten-over format cricket that concludes in 90 minutes.

"The forthcoming T10 League will demonstrate the games growing popularity and I am happy to see the way things are progressing so far.

"From a four-day event, the T10 League will now run for 12 days that will attract a larger audience at the stadium and beyond through the television channels."

What we know about T10 league?

The league is a joint venture of T Ten Sports management, Emirates Cricket Board and Mulk Holdings. The tournament has backing of International Cricket Council (ICC). Sony Pictures Networks is the official broadcast partner for South Asia, Middle East and North Africa.

The league has been expanded for the second season. Season 1 of the league had six teams-Kerala Kings, Punjab Legends, Bengal Tigers, Pakhtoons, Maratha Arabians and TSLC- participating in it.

Kerala Kings-led by England cricketer Eion Morgan- are the defending champions.

For the new season Karachians, Rajputs and Northern Warriors have been added to the league.

The 2018 edition will have 29 matches as compared to a four-day event last year.

As stated above, there are more Indian playing in the league as compared to last year. Virender Sehwag was the lone Indian involved last time around.

Other big players set to feature in the league are Chris Gayle, Sunil Narine, Darren Sammy, Rovman Powell , Eoin Morgan, Luke Ronchi, Chris Lynn, Brendon McCullum, Morne Morkel, Shane Watson and Rashid Khan