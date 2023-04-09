Who is Suyash Sharma, KKR's new mystery spinner who has impressed one and all

Suyash Sharma was picked by Kolkata Knight Riders at the 2022 IPL auction.

Historically, Kolkata Knight Riders have shown a tendency to unearth a new player with a mystery element to him. The franchise have played key roles in the development of bowlers like Sunil Narine and Kuldeep Yadav and helped both those bowlers and others get noticed on the global stage.

The franchise now seems to have done something similar with 19-year-old Delhi leg-spinner Suyash Sharma, who with his headband and awkward-looking action has caught the attention of many.

On Sunday, Suyash grabbed more eyeballs when he dismissed Gujarat Titans' Abhinav Manohar with a stunning googly that found him praise on social media.