IPL 2023 GT vs KKR Live Updates: Sunil Narine removes Saha in the 5th over; GT at 88/1 in 10 overs

Here comes Chakaravarthy for his second over. SIX! Sudharsan makes it 11 from the over with a last-ball six. It was in the slot and Sudharsan got low and launched this over long-off for a maximum.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Premier League 2023 match today between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad.
Sunil Narine into the attack. Saha slices this first ball over point for a couple. OUT! Saha is gone next ball. He gets a top edge while sweeping and Jagadeesan takes a brilliant catch at deepmidwicket while running backwards. Sai Sudharsan comes in next. FOUR! He is off the mark with a delightful boundary. He steers the ball past short third with an open face and finds the boundary.
Here comes Lockie Ferguson, bounding in against his team of last year. FOUR! Too full and Saha sends this over extra-cover for a boundary
Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha are in the middle. Umesh Yadav takes the new ball for KKR.Gill tucks off his legs for a single and keeps strike.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Suyash Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.
Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan(c), Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal.
:Gujarat Titans have won the toss and opted to bat first. Rashid Khan to lead in place of Hardik Pandya, who is not feeling well.
