SRH vs KKR IPL 2018 Highlights: Karthik guides KKR to 5-wicket victory

May 20, 2018 12:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Chris Lynn is the Man of the Match for his 55 off 43 balls.
Braithwaite to bowl the final over. Rana slices the first ball to third man and Sandeep Sharma puts in a dive but it isn’t enough as the ball escapes for a FOUR. CAUGHT! Just 1 run required and Rana goes for the pull but finds the fielder at fine leg and he has to depart. Karthik punches the 4th ball to mid on and picks up a quick single to take KKR to victory with 2 balls to spare. Big win for KKR as they walk into the playoffs.
KKR 173/5 after 19.4 overs.
WICKET! Rana c Kumar b Braithwaite 7 (5)
Kumar back into the attack. Karthik works the 2nd ball to long on and picks up a quick double. Good over by Kumar as just 5 runs come off it. But KKR need just 5 runs off the last over to win.
KKR 168/4 after 19 overs.
Kaul to bowl the 18th. DROPPED! Russell gets a top edge on the 3rd delivery and Sandeep Sharma does all the hard work at fine leg to get there but the ball slips right though his hands as he puts in the dive escaping for a FOUR.
CAUGHT! Kaul sends in the knuckle ball and Russell mistimes his swing sending the ball high up in the air and Manish Pandey keeps his cool to take the catch safely at long on. 10 runs and a wicket come off the over.
KKR need 10 runs from 12 balls to win.
KKR 165/4 after 18 overs.
WICKET! Russell c Pandey b Kaul 4 (4)
Brathwaite back into the attack. CAUGHT! Brathwaite sends down the short ball and Uthappa goes for the pull but gets a big top edge sending the ball high up and Goswami runs towards the gully region to take the catch safely between his gloves. Karthik then shows how it’s done as he slaps the 4th delivery bowled short and outside off through midwicket for a FOUR. 8 runs and a wicket come off the over.
KKR need 18 runs from 18 balls to win.
KKR 155/3 after 17 overs.
WICKET! Uthappa c Goswami b Brathwaite 45 (34)
Rashid to bowl his final over. Karthik punches the 2nd ball to midwicket and picks up a quick double. Uthappa launches the 4th ball straight over Rashid’s head for a FOUR. He follows this up by picking up the next delivery bowled outside off and sending it flying over deep midwicket for a SIX. 15 runs off the over.
KKR need just 26 off 24 balls to win.
KKR 147/2 after 16 overs.
Kumar back into the attack. The second delivery hits Karthik on the pads and the KKR skippers tries to steal a single, but Kumar is quick to the ball and dislodges the bails, however Karthik is safely in. Karthik then swings hard at the 4th ball and a top edge carries the ball high over fine leg and into the stands for a SIX. 11 runs off the over.
KKR 132/2 after 15 overs.
Kaul back into the attack. CAUGHT! That was some great presence of mind by Manish Pandey at the edge of the boundary. Lynn launches the first ball flat towards long on and Pandey who came running in took the catch before realizing he was headed for the ropes, he then threw the ball back into the field before his foot crossed the line and then came back in to complete the catch. Great over by Kaul as he gives away just 2 runs and get a wicket off it.
KKR need 52 runs from 36 balls to win.
KKR 121/2 after 14 overs.
WICKET! Lynn c Pandey b Kaul 55 (43)
Rashid back to bowl. He probes for the wicket but the batsmen are now playing it safe. They just push for the singles as they get 6 runs off the over. KKR are comfortably placed for now.
KKR 119/1 after 13 overs.
Shakib continues. Uthappa gets the 3rd delivery right in his arc and he strides forward and launches it over long on for a SIX. He then uses the pace of the delivery and plays a late cut shot to send the next ball to third man for a FOUR. 13 runs off the over.
KKR need 60 from 48 balls to win.
KKR 113/1 after 12 overs.
Sandeep back into the attack. Uthappa lifts the 4th ball towards long on and Brathwaite doesn’t come charging in as the ball lands safely in front of him. Lynn then puts down the front foot and launches the full length ball over cow corner for a massive SIX. That also brings up the fifty for Lynn and 100 for KKR.
KKR 100/1 after 11 overs.
FIFTY up for Lynn 50 (36)
Shakib back to the attack. He keeps it tight restricting the batsmen to just 4 runs off the first 5 balls. Lynn punches the last ball through to sweeper cover to pick up another single. The batsmen are now reluctant to attack the spinners on this track. Just 5 runs off the over.
KKR 90/1 after 10 overs.
Rashid to continue. He sends down the googly on the 3rd delivery and Lynn is completely undone as the ball crashes into his pads, Rashid appeals but the Umpire isn’t interested as it seems to be missing leg stump. DROPPED! Uthappa swings wildly at the 5th ball and connects only with the toe end of the bat taking the ball high towards mid on. Rashid runs towards it but he isn’t able to judge it well and the ball lands safely just a little away from his out stretched arms.
KKR 85/1 after 9 overs.
Carlos Brathwaite comes into the attack. Lynn gets a length ball right in his arc and he greets the delivery with a mighty swing sending the ball over cow corner for a SIX. Carlos responds with a slower delivery which Lynn swings at but misses.
KKR need 93 from 72 balls to win.
KKR 80/1 after 8 overs.
Rashid Khan comes into the attack now. There’s a big appeal for as the ball comes off Uthappa’s thigh and carries to first slip but the Umpire isn’t interested. Good economical start from Rashid as just 5 runs come off it.
KKR 71/1 after 7 overs.
Kaul back into the attack. He sends the first ball down the leg side and it grazes the pads of Uthappa and sails into the gloves of the keeper, Goswami appeals but Kaul isn’t too interested. Kaul errs in his length sending the 5th ball short down the middle and Uthappa pulls it over midwicket for a FOUR.
KKR need 107 from 84 balls to win.
KKR 66/1 after 6 overs.
Kumar continues. Lynn gets behind the fuller 2nd delivery sending it past mid off for a FOUR. Kumar does well to restrict the batsmen to just singles off the next 4 deliveries. 7 runs off the over.
KKR 60/1 after 5 overs.
Shakib Al Hasan comes into the attack. Narine swivels and pulls the 2nd ball down deep square for a FOUR. He then connects with a clean swing of his bat sending the very next delivery high and over long off for a SIX. CAUGHT! Narine was looking to make it three boundaries in the row and he launches the next ball towards long off once again but this time he hasn’t got enough on it and Manish Pandey runs forward and take the catch comfortably.
KKR 53/1 after 4 overs.