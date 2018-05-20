SRH vs KKR IPL 2018 Highlights: Karthik guides KKR to 5-wicket victory

Kaul to bowl the 18th. DROPPED! Russell gets a top edge on the 3rd delivery and Sandeep Sharma does all the hard work at fine leg to get there but the ball slips right though his hands as he puts in the dive escaping for a FOUR.

CAUGHT! Kaul sends in the knuckle ball and Russell mistimes his swing sending the ball high up in the air and Manish Pandey keeps his cool to take the catch safely at long on. 10 runs and a wicket come off the over.

KKR need 10 runs from 12 balls to win.

KKR 165/4 after 18 overs.