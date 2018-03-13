SL v IND, 4th T20I LIVE score updates: Karthik and Pandey walk out unbeaten, India win by 6 wickets

Live now
Mar 12, 2018 11:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.
Sign in with
highlights
One over per inning has been lost due to the rain delay. It will be a 19-overs a side match.
Team changes: KL Rahul will play instead of Rishabh Pant for India. Suranga Lakmal comes in for Dinesh Chandimal for the hosts.
TOSS: India has won the toss and opted to field first first.
Rain could delay proceedings: The BCCI has tweeted saying that the tentative toss time is 18:45 IST and the estimated start of play is at 19:15 IST. The umpires are out on the field inspecting the ground.
Welcome to the LIVE updates of the 4th T20I between Sri Lanka and India as part of the tri-series
FOUR! Karthik sends this one straight down the ground. India win the match by 6 wickets.
FOUR! Karthik is finishing this off quickly now.
FOUR! Karthik clers his front leg and smashes it to the mid-wicket boundary. India look set to take this home from here.
FOUR! Karthik makes room for himself and smacks it through the covers. India now need only 26 runs from 23 balls.
SIX! Pandey gets under that one and clears the mid-wicket boundary.
FOUR! There was nothing wrong with that ball from Pradeep, just an extraordinary shot from Pandey. Stands up tall and punches it through the covers.
End of the over and India certainly look favourites here 101/4. But if Sri Lanka can get even one, maybe two wickets, they would certainly put themselves in the driver's seat.
FOUR! Karthik steps back and drills that one through point.
OUT! This is just unfortunate. Jeevan bowled what was a very ordinary delivery and Rahul stepped back to tuck it away for a single. But in his motion of going backwards, Rahul kicked the stumps with his heel.
FOUR! That one was short and wide from Thisara and Pandey stood up on his toes and smacked it to the point boundary handsomely.
FOUR! That was a rank long hop from Jeevan Mendis and Pandey wasn't going to let that go. Steps back and smashes it through mid wicket.
End of an expensive yet productive over from Nuwan Pradeep. India are now 63/3 after 7 overs.
OUT! One shot too many from Raina's bat and he pays the price. It wasn't exactly there to be hit so when he stepped out and tried hitting it over the top, he could only find the man at mid on. Pradeep gets his first wicket of the match.
SIX! This just amazing from Raina. That wasn't all that bad a delivery, just slightly off-line. But Raina just swiveled on the spot and sent it sailing over the fine leg fence.
FOUR! Pradeep pitches it slightly short but Rahul gets off-side of it and smacks it to the fine leg boundary.
Akila Dhananjaya is proving to be a thorn in the Indians' sides. That was yet another beautiful over from the young spinner.
End of the over and what a good one it was for India. They are now 46/2 chasing 152 in 19 overs.
SIX! Chameera is really not learning from his mistakes here. Pitches it short again and it is so predictable that Raina was almost waiting for him on the back foot. Pulls and clears the square leg fence.
FOUR! That's a short one again from Chameera and pulled by Raina behind square on the leg side.
FOUR! That was short and misdirected from Chameera and Raina just tapped it on its head for a neat boundary to fine leg.
Akila Dhananjaya strikes! Shikhar Dhawan gets caught out, trying to play inside-out. Suresh Raina gets off the mark with a single. Eight off this over. India 30/1 after 4 overs.
OUT! Shikhar Dhawan falls! Caught Perera, bowled Dananjaya 8 (10)
KL Rahul is the new batsman in and he gets off the mark immediately. Both batsman rotate the strike before Dhawan scores a boundary at fine leg. Nine of the over. India 22/1 after 3 overs.
FOUR! Dhawan scores at fine leg.
Akila Dhananjaya has been brought into the bowling attack. Dhawan and Sharma keep the scoreboard ticking. But, Rohit Sharma’s poor form in the shortest format of the sport continues. Dhananjaya bowls it on Sharma’s pad. Kusal Mendis takes the catch at mid-wicket. India 13/0 after 2 overs.
OUT! Big wicket! Akila Dhananjaya strikes! Kusal Mendis takes the catch at mid-wicket.
Rohit Sharma pulls a short ball for a six to open India’s tally. Next ball, he strikes another one on the leg side for a boundary. Sri Lanka had also managed to score 15 off their first overs. India 11/0 after the first over.
FOUR! Couple of bounces for a four. Rohit Sharma makes it look easy.
SIX! BIG! Rohit Sharma pulls a short ball for a six!
We are set for the second inning. Skipper Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are at the crease. Suranga Lakmal opens the bowling attack for Sri Lanka.