Mar 12, 2018 11:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SL v IND, 4th T20I LIVE score updates: Karthik and Pandey walk out unbeaten, India win by 6 wickets

Please stay tuned for live updates on India's third T20I in the tri-series against Sri Lanka.

highlights

  • Mar 12, 11:43 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Karthik sends this one straight down the ground. India win the match by 6 wickets. 

  • Mar 12, 11:41 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Karthik is finishing this off quickly now. 

  • Mar 12, 11:38 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Karthik clers his front leg and smashes it to the mid-wicket boundary. India look set to take this home from here. 

  • Mar 12, 11:31 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Karthik makes room for himself and smacks it through the covers. India now need only 26 runs from 23 balls. 

  • Mar 12, 11:29 PM (IST)

    SIX! Pandey gets under that one and clears the mid-wicket boundary. 

  • Mar 12, 11:19 PM (IST)

    FOUR! There was nothing wrong with that ball from Pradeep, just an extraordinary shot from Pandey. Stands up tall and punches it through the covers. 

  • Mar 12, 11:18 PM (IST)

    End of the over and India certainly look favourites here 101/4. But if Sri Lanka can get even one, maybe two wickets, they would certainly put themselves in the driver's seat. 

  • Mar 12, 11:16 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Karthik steps back and drills that one through point. 

  • Mar 12, 11:07 PM (IST)

    OUT! This is just unfortunate. Jeevan bowled what was a very ordinary delivery and Rahul stepped back to tuck it away for a single. But in his motion of going backwards, Rahul kicked the stumps with his heel. 

  • Mar 12, 10:57 PM (IST)

    FOUR! That one was short and wide from Thisara and Pandey stood up on his toes and smacked it to the point boundary handsomely. 

  • Mar 12, 10:54 PM (IST)

    FOUR! That was a rank long hop from Jeevan Mendis and Pandey wasn't going to let that go. Steps back and smashes it through mid wicket. 

  • Mar 12, 10:52 PM (IST)

    End of an expensive yet productive over from Nuwan Pradeep. India are now 63/3 after 7 overs.

  • Mar 12, 10:50 PM (IST)

    OUT! One shot too many from Raina's bat and he pays the price. It wasn't exactly there to be hit so when he stepped out and tried hitting it over the top, he could only find the man at mid on. Pradeep gets his first wicket of the match. 

  • Mar 12, 10:49 PM (IST)

    SIX! This just amazing from Raina. That wasn't all that bad a delivery, just slightly off-line. But Raina just swiveled on the spot and sent it sailing over the fine leg fence. 

  • Mar 12, 10:47 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Pradeep pitches it slightly short but Rahul gets off-side of it and smacks it to the fine leg boundary. 

  • Mar 12, 10:46 PM (IST)

    Akila Dhananjaya is proving to be a thorn in the Indians' sides. That was yet another beautiful over from the young spinner. 

  • Mar 12, 10:42 PM (IST)

    End of the over and what a good one it was for India. They are now 46/2 chasing 152 in 19 overs.

  • Mar 12, 10:40 PM (IST)

    SIX! Chameera is really not learning from his mistakes here. Pitches it short again and it is so predictable that Raina was almost waiting for him on the back foot. Pulls and clears the square leg fence. 

  • Mar 12, 10:39 PM (IST)

    FOUR! That's a short one again from Chameera and pulled by Raina behind square on the leg side. 

  • Mar 12, 10:38 PM (IST)

    FOUR! That was short and misdirected from Chameera and Raina just tapped it on its head for a neat boundary to fine leg. 

  • Mar 12, 10:36 PM (IST)

    Akila Dhananjaya strikes! Shikhar Dhawan gets caught out, trying to play inside-out. Suresh Raina gets off the mark with a single. Eight off this over. India 30/1 after 4 overs.

  • Mar 12, 10:29 PM (IST)

    OUT! Shikhar Dhawan falls! Caught Perera, bowled Dananjaya 8 (10)

  • Mar 12, 10:27 PM (IST)

    KL Rahul is the new batsman in and he gets off the mark immediately. Both batsman rotate the strike before Dhawan scores a boundary at fine leg. Nine of the over. India 22/1 after 3 overs.

  • Mar 12, 10:26 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Dhawan scores at fine leg.

  • Mar 12, 10:23 PM (IST)

    Akila Dhananjaya has been brought into the bowling attack. Dhawan and Sharma keep the scoreboard ticking. But, Rohit Sharma’s poor form in the shortest format of the sport continues. Dhananjaya bowls it on Sharma’s pad. Kusal Mendis takes the catch at mid-wicket. India 13/0 after 2 overs.

  • Mar 12, 10:22 PM (IST)

    OUT! Big wicket! Akila Dhananjaya strikes! Kusal Mendis takes the catch at mid-wicket.

  • Mar 12, 10:17 PM (IST)

    Rohit Sharma pulls a short ball for a six to open India’s tally. Next ball, he strikes another one on the leg side for a boundary. Sri Lanka had also managed to score 15 off their first overs. India 11/0 after the first over.

  • Mar 12, 10:15 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Couple of bounces for a four. Rohit Sharma makes it look easy.

  • Mar 12, 10:14 PM (IST)

    SIX! BIG! Rohit Sharma pulls a short ball for a six!

  • Mar 12, 10:13 PM (IST)

    We are set for the second inning. Skipper Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are at the crease. Suranga Lakmal opens the bowling attack for Sri Lanka.

