you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Mar 15, 2019 11:23 AM IST | Source: PTI

SC sets aside BCCI disciplinary committee order imposing life ban on S Sreesanth in spot-fixing case

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The Supreme Court on Friday set aside the BCCI's disciplinary committee's order imposing a life ban on former Indian cricketer S Sreesanth for his alleged involvement in the 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal.

A bench comprising justices Ashok Bhushan and K M Joseph said the disciplinary committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) may reconsider within three months the quantum of punishment to be given to Sreesanth.

The bench made it clear that Sreesanth will get the opportunity of being heard by the committee on the quantum of the punishment.

The apex court also said that its verdict shall have no effect on the criminal proceedings pending against the former cricketer in the Delhi High Court, where the Delhi Police has challenged a trial court's order discharging all accused, including Sreesanth, in the IPL spot-fixing case.

The bench passed this order on Sreesanth's plea challenging the decision of a division bench of the Kerala High Court which had restored the life ban imposed on him by the BCCI.
First Published on Mar 15, 2019 11:12 am

tags #BCCI #cricket #Current Affairs #India #Sports #spot-fixing case #Sreesanth #Supreme Court

