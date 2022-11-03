Pakistan women's cricket team captain Bismah laments no hike in match fee in last 8 years

Pakistan women's cricket team captain Bismah Maroof (Image: PCB/twitter)

Pakistan women's cricket team captain Bismah Maroof has grumbled over the failure of the PCB to increase match fees of female players in the last eight years.

Bismah's comments came during a press conference she addressed in Lahore before the start of the home series against Ireland. She said the match fees for the national team players had not been increased since the last eight years.

The Indian cricket board (BCCI) recently announced that its women cricketers will be paid same match fee as the men. Bismah was asked about the BCCI's move.

"I think the women cricketers also put in a lot of hard work. But there is no doubt that in Pakistan women's cricket still needs to progress to the level of countries like India, England, Australia etc.," she said.

"... it is also a fact that in recent years the PCB has done a lot to reward the women cricketers and provide them with the best facilities and coaches." The Pakistan captain and batter, who returned to international cricket after motherhood, said the home series against Ireland would help the players prepare for next year's ICC World T20 Cup.

The Pakistan women's team surprised everyone by beating India in last month's Asia Cup in Bangladesh but overall, the team's performance in big tournaments has been pretty disappointing.