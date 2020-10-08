172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|cricket|ipl-advertisements-mahendra-singh-dhoni-tops-list-of-spontaneous-recall-among-celebs-5939211.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 08, 2020 04:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL advertisements: Mahendra Singh Dhoni most spontaneously recalled celebrity

In a survey conducted by the Indian Institute of Human Brands on recall value among celebrities, Dhoni was followed by Virat Kohli, Akshay Kumar and Ayushmann Khurrana.

Moneycontrol News
Image: Instagram/iplt20

Mahendra Singh Dhoni may have found the going tough in the current edition of the Indian Premier League but he continues to be on the top of the list when it comes to brand recall among celebrities.

In a survey conducted by the Indian Institute of Human Brands (IIHB) on recall value among celebrities, Dhoni was followed by Virat Kohli, Akshay Kumar and Ayushmann Khurrana.

All respondents were between 15 to 35 years.

Dhoni had a CELEBAR score of 82 with a spontaneous recall at 72 percent. His association with Dream 11 was also very high at 79 percent while he got 12 percent brand association with Oppo, 6 percent with AMFI (articulated mostly as mutual funds), 2 percent with Khatabook, TVS and Indigo Paints.

related news

Virat Kohli was just behind Dhoni with a CELEBAR score of 69. The survey noted that Sourav Ganguly also had recall value but most respondents could not remember the name of the fantasy league he represents despite fairly large media exposure.

"So far in the IPL, Dhoni is the biggest celebrity while Virat Kohli trails. However, it is surprising that Shah Rukh Khan has not done as well as the brand BYJUs, that he represents. Aamir, though supported by much lesser media weightages, is a better performing celebrity this season at IPL. Non-celebrity brands have done well too. Swiggy, Thar, UpGrad, Altroz, Lenskart, MG Gloster, Facebook, Amazon, Kellogg's, cricket.com and VI were mentioned in significant measure by the respondents," said Sandeep Goyal, Chief Mentor, IIHB.
First Published on Oct 8, 2020 04:01 pm

tags #brand recall #cricket #IPL 2020 #MS Dhoni

