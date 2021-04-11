IPL 2021 Exclusive Interview | VVS Laxman: Attacking mindset makes Rashid Khan No. 1 white-ball bowler

VVS Laxman

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have been one of the most consistent teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since they won the title for the first time in 2016. Since then, they have made it to the Playoffs every time.

Former Indian cricket legend VVS Laxman, who captained Hyderabad's erstwhile Deccan Chargers IPL side in 2008, has been a mentor for the SRH squad since the 2013 season.

Laxman spoke to Moneycontrol exclusively on a range of topics. Here are the edited excerpts:

Q. What is the mood in the team? Due to COVID-19, the new season again brings some off-field challenges to deal with as well?

A. We all know that we have been fighting a battle with COVID-19 but we now have also learnt to live and deal with it. Of course, it’s not easy to spend time inside a bio-bubble and it’s a challenging life for players but they all know that IPL is a huge tournament because the whole world watches it. They all realise that it (COVID-19 protocols) is a new normal and they all need to focus on the game.

Q. Lets’ go back to the last season where your team started disastrously (only three wins out of nine matches) in the first half, but soon made a stunning comeback in the second half and made it to the Playoffs. Is this fighting spirit your team’s biggest asset?

A. Definitely, yes. Since the birth of SRH, it has been our strength to fight back from any situation. In a tournament like the IPL, almost every team is equal but the team which plays as a better unit gets the result and we are not dependent on one or two individuals. Indeed, it did seem last year that we may finish in the bottom two or three place (in the points table) but in our last four matches we turned the tables. That also shows what kind of players we have in our squad who never give up. However, this time we would like to keep the winning momentum going from the very beginning.

Q. Critics feel that your team is still heavily dependent on overseas stars like David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson and Rashid Khan to win?

A. The format of the IPL has always been like that. You need to have four overseas players in your playing XI. Some teams have great overseas bowlers and we have some top-class batsmen like Warner, Williamson and Bairstow who are outstanding in white ball cricket and of course Rashid Khan is a trump card who in my opinion is number 1 white ball bowler. But, if you look closely at our bowling unit, it is led by the Indian players like Bhuvneshwar Kumar or T Natarajan. Batsmen like Abdul Samad, Virat Singh, Abhishek Sharma and Priyam Garg are four very exciting Indian talents who have the potential to win matches. So, overall we have a very balanced side and if we play to our potential, we will win the games consistently.

Q. You spoke about Abdul Samad who did show the sparkle last time around but this could be a breakaway season for him?

A. Last time he did well with whatever opportunities he got, I must say that. Someone whose role is that of a finisher in the team may not look like scoring a lot of runs but look at his strike rate and the way he batted in difficult situations. I am sure he will be a better player this season after his learning from the IPL 2020.

Q. So, is Samad going to be MS Dhoni or Yuvraj Singh kind of finisher or is he in the Kieron Pollard/Hardik Pandya mode?

A. Comparing him with anyone is not fair but what stands out in Samad’s game is his ability to hit sixes against quality fast bowlers. He doesn’t need to step out to hit sixes and that tells you that his bat-flow is superb. He has got the strength and six-hitting ability will make him a fine finisher for SRH.

Q. Let’s talk about the phenomenon called Rashid Khan. You had dominated Shane Warne at his prime and also played a lot of cricket with Anil Kumble. What is special about Rashid as a leg-spinner?

A. His mindset. Of course, he is unconventional in many ways because of the speed he bowls and doesn’t use flight. Because of his variations and different trajectories, he can trouble the best in the business. What separates him from any bowler is his attacking mind-set all the time where he always looks to pick up a wicket and at the same time doesn’t want to concede runs at any cost. This is so hard to achieve. His confidence on his own ability is incredible and that is the reason not for just one or two but for the last four years he has been having a great time in each IPL.

Q. So, what is the reason that no one is able to figure him out?

A. He prepares very well. Always thinks two steps ahead of what a batsman is going to do. He has got the craft and mindset and makes his strategy accordingly. However, the execution part is something which makes him such a special bowler because it is never easy to pick wickets in the middle overs for a spinner.

Q. There is another special bowler in your team – T Natarajan. He is now a superstar!

A. Last year, it was a very challenging season for him because Bhuvi was injured and he had to bowl the tough overs for us. But, the way he executed his yorkers consistently, I was surprised. I still can’t forget the way he flummoxed a seasoned campaigner like AB de Villiers in one of the matches. That clearly shows that he is somebody who is aware of his potential but this time he will be expected to perform (even better) as he has done well for team India in all three formats.

Q. The one team you reckon is the toughest to beat in this IPL?

A. I think Mumbai Indians is one team which is so strong because of the combination of overseas and Indian match winners in its rank. They are remarkably consistent for such a long time. Mumbai Indians will be the team to beat in this IPL.

Q. Do you think Rishabh Pant will be burdened by this additional responsibility of captaincy for the Delhi Capitals?

A. I think if the DC management has taken a decision then they must have seen something special in Pant. I am happy for the way he has performed exceptionally well since the Australia Test series. The way he read the situations and reacted accordingly was a great sign. He always had the shot but what I like is his maturity. He hasn’t compromise on his natural flair and yet has been equally successful. His wicket-keeping has also improved so much in recent months. Lot of positive signs for Indian fans because Pant is the future of Indian cricket and what I like most is his focus.

Q. This could be MS Dhoni’s last season in IPL? Looking forward to see him in action?

A. Dhoni is a true legend of the game and we all have been waiting for him to see in action. This gives a different kind of delight and satisfaction when a legend like Dhoni performs in a match, just a bit like Sachin Tendulkar’s comeback in the Road Safety Series recently. Everyone is waiting for Dhoni in his CSK journey and wants him to be successful.

Q. Finally, why does Virat Kohli fail to achieve the same kind of success in IPL as captain of his team?

A. A captain is as good as his team. No team can be just dependent only on the captain to win a trophy like the IPL. Any team which manages to win consistently gets a better chance of winning a trophy. I am sure Virat must be very determined to win in IPL and there is no reason why he can’t because he has been a very successful captain for India.