IPL 2020 | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Fantasy team picks for the match

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 12, in what will be the seventh match of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) season for both sides.

KKR and RCB are currently third and fourth on the points table, respectively. They are just behind the Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals who have 10 points from seven matches each. A win tonight, would allow both teams to match MI and DC’s points and possible surpass them with the help of a better net run rate.

Virat Kohli-led RCB defeated the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 37 runs in the last match. Dinesh Karthik-led KKR are hoping to complete a hat-trick of wins, having beaten Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and CSK in their last two matches.

The match will begin at 7.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Probable XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (Captain), AB de Villiers (WK), Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Yuzvendra Chahal, Isuru Udana and Navdeep Saini.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik (Captain and WK), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna and Varun Chakravarthy.

Our fantasy XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli (Captain), AB de Villiers (WK), Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Sunil Narine, Chris Morris, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins and Navdeep Saini.

Note: Late injury or a player being marked as unavailable for other reasons may not have been considered. This is based on the latest information on player availability.