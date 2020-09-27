IPL 2020 | Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab: Fantasy team picks for the match

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates on September 27. This would be RR’s second and KXIP’s third match of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

The Royals led by Steven Smith made a good start to their campaign by beating the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 16 runs in their opening game. It was an all-round performance that involved important contributions from Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer and Rahul Tewatia, besides the skipper himself.

On the other hand, KL Rahul’s KXIP unit managed to bounce back in their match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) after having lost their opening game against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Super Over. It was KL Rahul’s century that set the team on course for a win before the spinner helped bundle out RCB for early. The 97-run win has helped KXIP in terms of the net run rate too.

Jos Buttler is now available for selection at RR after completion of his quarantine period.

The match will begin at 7.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Probable XIs:

Rajasthan Royals: Steven Smith (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler (WK), Robin Uthappa, Shreyas Gopal, Riyan Parag, Jodra Archer, Tom Curran, Jaydev Unadkat and Rahul Tewatia.

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (Captain & WK), Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ravi Bishnoi, Sheldon Cottrell, Mohammed Shami and M Ashwin.

IPL 2020: Check out the complete players list of all eight teams

Our fantasy XI:

Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Steven Smith, Mayank Agarwal, Glenn Maxwell, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Ravi Bishnoi and Mohammed Shami.

Note: Late injury or a player being marked as unavailable for other reasons may not have been considered. This is based on the latest information on player availability.