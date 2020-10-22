172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|cricket|ipl-2020-dc-bowler-r-ashwin-takes-to-twitter-to-talk-about-bowling-to-chris-gayle-6000161.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2020 08:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2020 | DC bowler R Ashwin takes to Twitter to talk about bowling to Chris Gayle

Ashwin bowled out Chris Gayle sending him back to the gallery with only 29 runs in 13 balls

Moneycontrol News

Delhi Capitals (DC) bowler R Ashwin took to social media to talk about how to bowl to Chris Gayle.

He posted a picture of him tying Gayle’s shoes with the caption: “The devil is always in the detail…Tie both his feet together, before bowling to him. Tough day for us @DelhiCapitals, but we will bounce back stronger.”

This was post-match after Delhi Capitals lost to Kings XI Punjab on October 20.

Ashwin bowled out Chris Gayle sending him back to the gallery with only 29 runs in 13 balls.

 
First Published on Oct 22, 2020 08:31 pm

