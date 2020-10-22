IPL 2020 | DC bowler R Ashwin takes to Twitter to talk about bowling to Chris Gayle

Delhi Capitals (DC) bowler R Ashwin took to social media to talk about how to bowl to Chris Gayle.

He posted a picture of him tying Gayle’s shoes with the caption: “The devil is always in the detail…Tie both his feet together, before bowling to him. Tough day for us @DelhiCapitals, but we will bounce back stronger.”

This was post-match after Delhi Capitals lost to Kings XI Punjab on October 20.

Ashwin bowled out Chris Gayle sending him back to the gallery with only 29 runs in 13 balls.