India vs New Zealand: Debutant Shreyas Iyer scores century

Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer (Image: Twitter/@BCCI)

Debutant Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer hit a century in the opening test match against New Zealand in Kanpur on November 26. On a pitch that had variable bounce and did not offer enough pace off it, Iyer put his best foot forward and completed 100 runs.

Iyer's final score was 105 off 171 balls, with 13 fours and two sixes, when he got out to Tim Southee.

With this, Iyer proved that all those hard yards put in during Ranji Trophy and the 1,000 plus runs season that he once had, haven't gone in vain. It did help that he wasn't just looking to survive but score as there were pull shots, lap scoops, drives down the ground and some imperious cut shots.

Iyer was presented his maiden Test cap by Sunil Gavaskar on Day 1 of the Kanpur Test against New Zealand. He has now become the 16th Indian batter to score a century on Test debut. Others are Mohammad Azharuddin, Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, and Prithvi Shaw among many more.

Before Iyer, Shaw was the last India cricketer to register a century in 2018, scoring 134 against West Indies. The first Indian to score a century on debut was Lala Amarnath in 1933.

Iyer has also become the second Indian after Gundappa Viswanath to score a Test hundred on debut in Kanpur.

On the first day of the opening Test on November 25, Iyer was guts, aggression and flair rolled into one during an unbeaten knock of 75, as India ended on 258 for four. He hit seven boundaries and two sixes by facing 136 balls on his very first day in office in the longest format.

Born in 1994, the 26-year-old made his India debut in 2017.