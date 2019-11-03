India vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I Live Score: Chahar strikes early, sends back Liton Das

Chahar starts with a full delivery outside off and Das drives it beautifully through cover and gets off the mark with 2 runs. The next ball is at the stumps and Das just flicks it through the gap at midwicket for FOUR. Chahar then looks for the yorker but Das digs it out for a single. Naim cuts the next ball past square leg for a single. CAUGHT! Short outside off and the sticky nature of the pitch forces Das to mistime the shot as Rahul takes an easy catch. Soumya Sarkar walks out to bat. The last delivery is wide outside off and Chahar has to bowl it again. Sarkar looks to flick across the line on the last ball but misses as it hits the thigh pad. 9 runs and a wicket from the over.

Bangladesh 9/1 after the first over.