India vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I Live Score: Chahar strikes early, sends back Liton Das

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Nov 03, 2019 09:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
WICKET! Das c Rahul b Chahar 7 (4)
WICKET! Pant c Naim b Shafiul 27 (26)
WICKET! Dube c & b Afif Hossain 1 (4)
WICKET! Dhawan run out (Mahmudullah/Mushfiqur) 41 (42)
WICKET! Iyer c Naim b Aminul Islam 22 (13)
WICKET! Rahul c Mahmudullah b Aminul Islam 15 (17)
WICKET! Rohit b Shafiul 9 (5)
Playing XI
Squads
SIX! Too full from Chahar as Naim just flicks it high over deep square leg.
Sundar continues. Sarkar pushes the 1st delivery towards mid-off for a single. Naim nudges the next ball to square leg and sets off for a single. Dube hits the stumps at the non-striker’s end and the Bangladesh pair do well to pick up an extra. Sundar then varies his length as Naim doesn’t manage to take runs off the next two balls. Naim eases the 5th delivery to long-off for a single. Sarkar misses with the flick as the last delivery lobs off his pads to slip. India appeal unsuccessfully for LBW. 4 runs off the over.
Bangladesh 20/1 after 4 overs.
Both batsmen takes singles off the first 2 balls as Chahar continues. Sarkar pushes the 3rd delivery towards cover and they pick up a quick single. Good running from Bangladesh. Naim reaches out but mistimes the shot sending the 4th ball rolling back to Chahar. The Indian pacer gets the 5th delivery to nip back in off the pitch and Naim just edges it back onto the pads. Chahar does well as he ends the over with another dot ball. Just 3 runs off the over.
Bangladesh 16/1 after 3 overs.
Washington Sundar enters the attack. He starts with a full delivery which Naim drives to the man at cover. Sundar gets some turn on the next ball as he shortens his length but Naim guides it past mid-on for a single. Sarkar doesn’t time the shot as the next ball rolls through to long-on for a run. Naim just blocks out the next delivery. He then looks to drive on the up but ends up slicing the 5th delivery and it lands safely in the off-side for 2 runs. Naim then gets beaten looking to slog-sweep the last delivery as Pant whips off the bails but the batsman is safely in. 4 runs off the over.
Bangladesh 13/1 after 2 overs.
Chahar starts with a full delivery outside off and Das drives it beautifully through cover and gets off the mark with 2 runs. The next ball is at the stumps and Das just flicks it through the gap at midwicket for FOUR. Chahar then looks for the yorker but Das digs it out for a single. Naim cuts the next ball past square leg for a single. CAUGHT! Short outside off and the sticky nature of the pitch forces Das to mistime the shot as Rahul takes an easy catch. Soumya Sarkar walks out to bat. The last delivery is wide outside off and Chahar has to bowl it again. Sarkar looks to flick across the line on the last ball but misses as it hits the thigh pad. 9 runs and a wicket from the over.
Bangladesh 9/1 after the first over.
WICKET! Das c Rahul b Chahar 7 (4)
Das reaches out but checks his shot at the last moment and ends up sending it straight to Rahul who takes an easy catch at cover point.
FOUR! Chahar sends down a length delivery onto the stumps and Das pushes it past mid-on.
Liton Das and Mohammad Naim walk out to open the batting. Deepak Chahar has the ball in hand for the first over.