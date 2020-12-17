MARKET NEWS

India vs Australia First Test | Check live score, ball-by-ball commentary here

There will certainly be some distinct home advantage for Australia along with the experience of playing more Day/Night Tests.

Moneycontrol News
December 17, 2020 / 09:16 AM IST

India is taking on the might of the Aussies in the the first Day/Night Test starting in Adelaide on December 16.

While the Australian team is ready for revenge, one cannot say that it is in its 'pink of health' ahead of the Pink ball Test in Adelaide. However, there will certainly be some distinct home advantage for Australia along with the experience of playing more Day/Night Tests.

Coming as it is from a T20 series triumph, the Indian side, led by Virat Kohli in the first test will look to continue its confidence in the longer format.

Follow the ball-by-ball updates here:

Moneycontrol News
#cricket #India #India vs Australia #Sports
first published: Dec 17, 2020 09:16 am

