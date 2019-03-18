App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2019 05:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

India agrees to build cricket stadium in Maldives

As part of understanding between two nations in the field of youth and sports India will build cricket stadium in the island nation

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

India assured the Maldives on March 18 that it will "positively consider" its request to help build a cricket stadium in the island nation as the two countries discussed cooperation in the field of youth and sports. India and the Maldives discussed the entire gamut of bilateral relations as External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj held talks with the country's top leadership, including her Maldivian counterpart Abdulla Shahid.

Swaraj arrived in Maldives on March 17 on a two-day visit, the first full-fledged bilateral trip from India to the island nation after the government of President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih came to power in November last year.

"While discussing cooperation in the field of youth and sports, the Maldivian side requested Indian assistance for the construction of a cricket stadium," according to a joint statement released at the end of Swaraj's visit.

"The Indian side agreed to positively consider the request," it said.

related news

India and the Maldives on March 17 discussed measures to strengthen bilateral ties and collaborate in the fields of defence, development cooperation, capacity building and health care.

President Solih visited India in December last year during which India announced a USD 1.4 billion financial assistance to the island nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Maldives in November to attend Solih's swearing-in ceremony who became president after defeating Abdulla Yameen, who was known to be close to China.

The Maldives national cricket team represents the country in international cricket. It made its Twenty20 International debut in January this year after the International Cricket Council decided to grant full Twenty20 International (T20I) status to all its members.

Indians are the second largest expatriate community in the Maldives with approximate strength of around 22,000.
First Published on Mar 18, 2019 05:21 pm

tags #cricket #India #Maldives #Politics #Sushma Swaraj

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

China's J-10 Fighter Jets to Take Part in Pakistan's National Day Para ...

A Corporate Theft and Crime Thriller That Gave Andhra Pradesh Poll Cam ...

Arrest Warrant Issued Against Nirav Modi By London Court: Report

Nawada Seat Goes to LJP, Sulking Giriraj Singh Says Must Have Asked BJ ...

RCom, Reliance Jio Terminate Pact for Sale of Telecom Assets

As Pak Foreign Minister Visits Beijing, China Calls 26/11 as One of Th ...

Days After Tezpur MP Resigns, Assam BJP Says Himanta Biswa Sarma Will ...

Napoli 'keeper Ospina Improving After Head Injury Scare

News18 Wrap: Parrikar's Last Rites, Pramod Sawant Set to be Next Goa C ...

General elections 2019: K Chandrashekar Rao's TRS holds the key in Tel ...

GST Council to consider implementation of lower GST rates for realty s ...

Hundreds of Indian land laws cause confusion, conflict: Researchers

131 CAs debunk claims on govt holding back crucial economic data

Kerala unveils Jatayu sculpture, a towering tribute to women’s safet ...

Wall Street lifted by tech stocks; Boeing drags on Dow

India's growth path can withstand any challenges post elections: Frank ...

Corporate banks will drive earnings growth for next couple of years, s ...

ULIP: A story of good "investment" product, unfairly judged for its in ...

Netherlands tram shooting: Three dead, nine injured in Dutch city, con ...

Priyanka Gandhi begins 3-day ‘Ganga Yatra’ from Prayagraj, kicks o ...

PNB scam: Nirav Modi likely to be arrested soon as UK's Westminster Co ...

Pulwama aftermath: Indian Navy deployed nuclear submarines, aircraft c ...

Delhi Crime review: Netflix series reconstructs 2012 gang-rape case wi ...

Indian Wells Open: Dominic Thiem’s big game now comes equipped with ...

In 'I Have Done My Bhartiya-karan', Kanhaiyalal Kapoor asks what it ta ...

No water for a clean Ganga: River's reduced flow and declining health ...

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro camera comparison: 48 MP camera blows away the ...

Hiroo Johar's 76th birthday: Karan Johar hosts an intimate birthday ba ...

Taimur Ali Khan feels the Monday Blues at school!

Deepika Padukone's mom, Ujjala talks about a time when her family want ...

Tamannaah Bhatia was completely comfortable working with Sajid Khan

Indian Premier League 2019: Analysing Shah Rukh Khan and Kolkata Knigh ...

Virat Kohli gets into prep mode as IPL 2019 nears

IPL 2019: Five controversies that stunned the cricketing world

Indian Premier League 2019: AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, Dinesh Karthi ...

Holi 2019: A glimpse at what Anita Hassanandani, Erica Fernandes and o ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.