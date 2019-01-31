App
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2019 02:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IND vs NZ 4th ODI: Here's how Twitter reacted to India's spectacular batting collapse

New Zealand bowled out India for just 92 runs in 30.5 overs in what was the lowest ODI total posted at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Riding on Trent Boult's spectacular 5-wicket haul effort, New Zealand bowled out the Indians for just 92 runs in 30.5 overs in what was the lowest ODI total posted at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

Interestingly the previous lowest total of 122 at this venue was also recorded by India against the Black Caps in 2003.

In pics: Boult's fifer-for helps Kiwis thrash India by eight wickets

With Virat Kohli rested for the last two ODIs and Mahendra Singh Dhoni sidelined with a hamstring injury the Indian batting unit looked in shambles as they went from 21/1 to 40/7 in the span of 11 overs.

Yuzvendra Chahal top-scored for India with 18 off 37 balls and the team’s best partnership was the 25-run stand between Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav for the ninth-wicket.

Colin de Grandhomme joined Boult in inflicting misery on the Indians as he finished with 3/26 in his 10-over spell.

The New Zealand innings got off to a flying start as Martin Guptill outscored the Indian top-order batsmen in just the first three deliveries he faced. He lifted Bhuvneshwar Kumar for a six on the very first ball before hitting consecutive fours. Bhuvneshwar got his revenge off the 4th delivery as Guptill conceded a leading edge towards Hardik Pandya at point.

Williamson (11) was next to depart as he was caught behind off Bhuvneshwar’s bowling but New Zealand cantered to victory with 8 wickets and 212 balls remaining. The margin in terms of balls remaining was India’s heaviest loss in the one-day format.

While the result won’t do much to alter the course of the series with India already holding an unassailable 3-0 going into the game. Yet this victory could give a much-needed confidence boost to the Black Caps.

The result sent Twitterati into a meltdown as fans took to the social media platform to express their disappointment and amusement at the heavy defeat.





Cricket fans also took to Twitter to praise Trent Boult for his impressive spell.





First Published on Jan 31, 2019 02:30 pm

tags #cricket #India vs New Zealand #New Zealand #Trent Boult

