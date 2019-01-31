App
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2019 11:37 AM IST

In pics | IND vs NZ: Boult's five-for helps Kiwis thrash India by eight wickets

Catch all the top moments form the fourth ODI between India and New Zealand being played at the Seddon Park, Hamilton

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
NZ skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl first. India made two changes in its playing XI. Young Shubman Gill made debut for India as he replaced Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami made way for Khaleel Ahmed. NZ too made two changes as both James Neesham and Todd Astle walked into the XI. (Image: File, ICC)
1/7

NZ skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl first. India made two changes in its playing XI. Young Shubman Gill made debut for India as he replaced Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami made way for Khaleel Ahmed. NZ too made two changes as both James Neesham and Todd Astle walked into the XI. (Image: File, ICC)
In conditions that assisted swing bowling, Indian openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma waked out to bat. NZ opening bowler Trent Boult exploited the conditions as he trapped Dhawan in front of the wickets. Rohit too did not last long as he gave a simple return catch to Boult. The two batsmen were back in the pavilion in eight overs with India 23-2. (Image: AP)
2/7

In conditions that assisted swing bowling, Indian openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma waked out to bat. NZ opening bowler Trent Boult exploited the conditions as he trapped Dhawan in front of the wickets. Rohit too did not last long as he gave a simple return catch to Boult. The two batsmen were back in the pavilion in eight overs with India 23-2. (Image: AP)
Early wickets meant debutant Gill was in the thick of action sooner than expected. Boult tested the new comer with a mix of swing deliveries and bouncers. Colin de Grandhomme dismissed Ambati Rayudu and Dinesh Karthik in one over to reduce India to 33/4. In tough conditions Gill showed great determination to preserve his wicket. (Image: AP)
3/7

Early wickets meant debutant Gill was in the thick of action sooner than expected. Boult tested the new comer with a mix of swing deliveries and bouncers. Colin de Grandhomme dismissed Ambati Rayudu and Dinesh Karthik in one over to reduce India to 33/4. In tough conditions Gill showed great determination to preserve his wicket. (Image: AP)
Boult soon got the better of Gill as the batsman played a shot straight back to the bowler. There was little resistance from Kedar Jadhav as he was trapped LBW by Boult. India were struggling 35/6 when Jadhav walked back. (Image: AP)
4/7

Boult soon got the better of Gill as the batsman played a shot straight back to the bowler. There was little resistance from Kedar Jadhav as he was trapped LBW by Boult. India were struggling 35/6 when Jadhav walked back. (Image: AP)
de Grandhomme was equally destructive from the other end and he clean bowled Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the 17th over. (Image: AP)
5/7

de Grandhomme was equally destructive from the other end and he clean bowled Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the 17th over. (Image: AP)
Boult completed his five-for in the 20th over when Hardik Pandya gloved a short delivery from him to Tom Latham. India were 55-8 when Pandya got out. Tail-enders Kuldeep Yadav , Yuzvendra Chahal and Khaleel Ahmed put up some fight but Todd Astle and James Nesham dismissed Yadav and Ahmed respectively to end India's innings. India were all-out on 92 inside 31 overs. Boult finished with the figures of 10-4-21-5. (Image: AP)
6/7

Boult completed his five-for in the 20th over when Hardik Pandya gloved a short delivery from him to Tom Latham. India were 55-8 when Pandya got out. Tail-enders Kuldeep Yadav , Yuzvendra Chahal and Khaleel Ahmed put up some fight but Todd Astle and James Nesham dismissed Yadav and Ahmed respectively to end India's innings. India were all-out on 92 inside 31 overs. Boult finished with the figures of 10-4-21-5. (Image: AP)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up the wickets of Martin Guptill ( 14) and Kane Williamson (11) but a target of 93 never proved to be too difficult for the home side. Ross Taylor (37*) ended the match with a six and a four to take his team to the victory total. Boult for his brilliant spell was adjudged Player of the Match. India lead the series 3-1 (Image: File, Reuters)
7/7

Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up the wickets of Martin Guptill ( 14) and Kane Williamson (11) but a target of 93 never proved to be too difficult for the home side. Ross Taylor (37*) ended the match with a six and a four to take his team to the victory total. Boult for his brilliant spell was adjudged Player of the Match. India lead the series 3-1 (Image: File, Reuters)
