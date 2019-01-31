In pics | IND vs NZ: Boult's five-for helps Kiwis thrash India by eight wickets

Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up the wickets of Martin Guptill ( 14) and Kane Williamson (11) but a target of 93 never proved to be too difficult for the home side. Ross Taylor (37*) ended the match with a six and a four to take his team to the victory total. Boult for his brilliant spell was adjudged Player of the Match. India lead the series 3-1 (Image: File, Reuters)