In Pics | Australia vs Bangladesh: Warner's 166, Maxwell's blistering 10-ball cameo and Mushfiqur's maiden WC century

Tamim brought up his fifty in the 20th over but couldn’t convert that to a century as he chopped a Mitchell Starc delivery onto the stumps in the 25th over. He returned with 62 off 74 balls. Liton Das could make just 20 off 17 balls before getting trapped LBW by Adam Zampa in the 30th over. Bangladesh were struggling at 175/4 when Das walked back. (Image: Reuters)