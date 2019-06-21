In Pics | Australia vs Bangladesh: Warner's 166, Maxwell's blistering 10-ball cameo and Mushfiqur's maiden WC century

Catch all the top moments from match 26 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between Australia and Bangladesh played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/12 Australia and Bangladesh squared off for match 26 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Australia made 3 changes with Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa and Nathan Coulter-Nile replacing Shaun Marsh, Kane Richardson and Jason Behrendorff. Bangladesh had 2 changes with Rubel Hossain and Sabbir Rahman replacing the injured Mohammad Saifuddin and Mosaddek Hossain. (Image: Reuters) 2/12 Aaron Finch and David Warner got the Aussies off to a flying start with a brilliant 121-run opening stand. Warner was the first to bring up his 50 off 55 balls and Finch followed suit taking just 47 balls. (Image: AP) 3/12 Mashrafe Mortaza then handed the ball to Soumya Sarkar to bowl the 21st over. Despite coming into this game with just 1 wicket from his previous 44 ODIs, Sarkar got the important breakthrough when Finch guided a short delivery to the fielder at short third man. Finch returned with 53 off 51 balls. (Image: AP) 4/12 The wicket provided no respite for Bangladesh as Usman Khawaja walked out to bat no.3. He shared a dominant 192-run stand with Warner off just 141 balls. Warner raced to his 2nd century of the tournament bringing it up in just 110 balls. Khawaja brought up his fifty in the 38th over. (Image: Reuters) 5/12 Warner looked back to his dominant best racing to 150 off just 123 balls. He was finally dismissed in the 45th over by Sarkar. Warner returned to a standing ovation with 166 runs which is also the highest individual score so far at the 2019 World Cup. (Image: Reuters) 6/12 A horrible mix-up between Maxwell and Khawaja resulted in a visibly frustrated Maxwell getting run out in the 47th over. Maxwell returned with 32 off just 10 balls in what was a highly entertaining cameo. Sarkar then got rid of Khawaja in the same over sending back the Australian with 89 off 72 balls. (Image: Reuters) 7/12 Mustafizur Rahman trapped Steve Smith plumb in front of the wickets in the next over as Australia lost 3 wickets in the span of just 6 deliveries. Stoinis and Carey then added 27 off the last 17 balls to take Australia to a dominant total of 381/5 after 50 overs. (Image: Reuters) 8/12 Chasing the 3rd highest total so far at the 2019 World Cup, Bangladesh’s run-chase got off to a horrid chase as a horrible mix-up between the openers resulted in Sarkar getting run-out in just the 4th over. (Image: Reuters) 9/12 Shakib Al Hasan then shared a 79-run partnership with Tamim Iqbal to steady the innings. Shakib was batting well but was outdone by a slower delivery from Stoinis getting caught out in the 19th over. The all-rounder returned with 41 as Bangladesh were 102/2. (Image: AP) 10/12 Tamim brought up his fifty in the 20th over but couldn’t convert that to a century as he chopped a Mitchell Starc delivery onto the stumps in the 25th over. He returned with 62 off 74 balls. Liton Das could make just 20 off 17 balls before getting trapped LBW by Adam Zampa in the 30th over. Bangladesh were struggling at 175/4 when Das walked back. (Image: Reuters) 11/12 Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim put together a 127-run stand to give Bangladesh faint hopes of pulling off this record-chase. The partnership was finally ended Coulter-Nile in the 46th over when he got Mahmudullah caught out on 69. Coulter-Nile then castled Sabbir Rahman on a ‘Golden Duck’ off the very next delivery. (Image: AP) 12/12 Mushfiqur continued his fine form at the crease and brought up his century with a single off Starc in the penultimate over. It was his maiden World Cup century but came in a losing cause as Bangladesh fell short by 48 runs. David Warner was adjudged Man of the Match as Australia moved back to the top of the points table. (Image: AP) First Published on Jun 21, 2019 01:20 am