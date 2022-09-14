English
    ICC T20 Rankings: Virat Kohli jumps to 15th; Surkyakumar Yadav 4th

    Indian skipper Rohit Sharma also held on to his 14th position in the list with 606 points.

    PTI
    September 14, 2022 / 04:44 PM IST
    Virat Kohli. (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

    Virat Kohli. (Illustration by Suneesh K.)


    Star India batter Virat Kohli jumped 14 spots to be ranked 15th in the latest ICC T20 Internationals batting rankings after a fine show at the recently-concluded Asia Cup.

    Kohli made handsome gains after he produced a dominant batting display (276 runs in five matches) in the continental tournament held in UAE that also saw him scoring his first international century in almost three years.

    Middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav continued to remain the best-placed Indian batter as he held on to the fourth spot with 755 points in the batting list headed by Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan (810).

    Indian skipper Rohit Sharma also held on to his 14th position in the list with 606 points.

    On the list for bowlers, India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar dropped a place to be ranked seventh while spinners Ravichandran Ashwin (up nine places to 41st) and Axar Patel (up 14 places to 57th) have also made notable gains.

    The Pakistani bowling duo of Haris Rauf (up nine places to 25th) and Mohammad Nawaz (up seven places to 34th) were the biggest gainers after their strong performances in the Asia Cup.

    However, the bowling chart is still headed by Ausstralia pacer Josh Hazlewood with 792 points followed by South African Tabraiz Shamsi (716) and England's Adil Rashid (702).

    Meanwhile, Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi has conceded the top place for all-rounders to Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hassan.
    PTI
    Tags: #Asia Cup 2022 #ICC T20 #ICC T20 rankings #Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan #Rohit Sharma #Suryakumar Yadav #Virat Kohli
    first published: Sep 14, 2022 04:44 pm
