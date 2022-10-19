ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: 10 players to watch out for

The ICC 2022 T20 World Cup began on October 16 (Image Source: ICC via Twitter)

The eighth edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is also the first to be held in Australia. While batsmen have to make adjustments to the extra bounce and will rely more on horizontal shots, pace bowlers will enjoy bowling, and spinners will be hoping to take wickets in the deep as the grounds are bigger.

There are some who, irrespective of what Australia offers, will thrive and make their performances count. Going by recent form and their utility to their respective teams, here’s a look at players to watch out for in the 2022 T20 World Cup:

Suryakumar Yadav (India)

The rise of India’s ‘Mr 360 degrees’ has been phenomenal. In the last year or so, since the premature end to India’s 2021 World Cup campaign, India have played in 35 T20Is, and Suryakumar Yadav has figured in 26 of them. He has been India’s highest run-getter during this period, scoring 864 runs at 37.56 and at a strike rate of 180.00. He has the ability to hit a six in any direction and has smashed 54 of them in the last year, 16 more than India’s next best, skipper Rohit Sharma.

Yadav is the second highest run-getter in T20Is this calendar year, scoring 801 runs at 40.05 and a strike rate of 184.56, behind Pakistan Mohammed Rizwan (821 at 54.73). Yadav also climbed to No. 2 in the ICC rankings among T20I batsmen.

Making No. 4 his very own after being tried at different positions, Yadav has the ability to increase the pace of scoring irrespective of the conditions. The pitch in Thiruvananthapuram for the recent India vs South Africa T20I, which was described by most as difficult to bat on, was an example of Yadav knowing to bat only one way and that is to take the attack to the opposition.

Yadav is a crowd puller with his wide range of shots, some classical and others unorthodox. He will play a key role in India’s campaign Down Under, the first time he will play an international in Australia.

Hardik Pandya (India)

The all-round abilities of the matured cricketer from Baroda is what the Indian team will rely upon. His ability to bowl in the Power Play and the middle overs, giving vital breakthroughs, will come in handy in Australia. He can bowl four overs and gives the team the option to choose an extra batsman or a bowler. His batting is at a different level, given his ability to keep a calm mind and play his shots. The recent example of Pandya guiding India to victory against Pakistan in the Asia Cup first round is an example of how invaluable he is with the bat. His fielding is a great asset to the Indian team and his fifth position among all-rounders in the ICC rankings justifies that.

Arshdeep Singh (India)

Left-arm medium-pacers are a rarity and pose many threats to the opposition. Arshdeep, in only his fourth month of international cricket, has progressed by leaps and bounds. The more he plays, the better he gets. The Asia Cup was a big learning curve for the 23-year-old left-armer, who has the ability to swing the ball into the right-handers and is a potent weapon in the death overs with his yorkers — if directed in the right areas. In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, the stage is Arshdeep’s, to make a lasting impression in Australia. As long as he does not get overexcited by the extra bounce the Australian pitches offer, he should do that.

Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan)

The Pakistan opening batsman-cum-wicketkeeper has everything that one can ask for with respect to batting in T20s. He scores quickly, protects one end if things are not going well, keeps wickets with aplomb, and plucks catches diving to his left or right. It is not for nothing that Rizwan is the No. 1-ranked batsman in T20Is, dethroning his captain Babar Azam following impressive performances in the Asia Cup and aided by Azam’s drop in form. He played a key role with the bat in Pakistan winning the tri-series in New Zealand just before the World Cup, and reached the top of the run-getters list for the calendar year.

From the time Rizwan was sent to open the innings in the last couple of years, he has given Pakistan the required impetus in the Power Play. He strikes at 128.05 runs for every 100 deliveries as an opener and Pakistan cannot ask for more. It is not surprising that he is the highest run-getter this calendar year (821 at 54.73 and a strike rate of 126.30 in 18 matches).

Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan)

All eyes will be on this young and energetic left-arm pacer, who made an impact straightaway against India in the first T20 World Cup match of 2021. Dismissing Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul cheaply in his first two overs and later having Virat Kohli caught, Afridi has been a thorn in the Indian team’s side. And other teams. A right knee ligament injury forced him out of the Asia Cup, but he will be rejuvenated at the prospect of facing India again in their opening match at the massive Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23.

Tim David (Australia)

It was only a matter of time before Tim David donned Australia colours following his exploits in T20 leagues the world over, particularly his 18-ball 46 for Mumbai Indians against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022. From a no-win situation, David smashed six after six in the 18th over to nearly take MI home, making him a worthwhile investment — the franchise had bought him for ₹8.25 crore in the auctions. Having been awarded the Australia T20 cap on the tour of India, David proved his mettle at the international stage as well, clearing the boundaries at the Hyderabad and Brisbane grounds with ease.

David Warner (Australia)

You cannot keep David Warner quiet. And, when it comes to World Cup tournaments, Warner has always put his best foot forward. Though Warner has played only seven of his nation’s 17 T20Is this year due to workload management to keep him fresh for the all-important World Cup, he has struck form and averages 49.33 at a strike rate of 156.61. Himself a quick scorer, Warner’s ability to bat deep and rotate the strike, allowing his partners to go after the leather, is an added advantage for Australia. The partnership he forms with No. 3 Mitchell Marsh is a lethal combination in world cricket, one that won Australia their first T20I World Cup title with that stand against New Zealand in the final last November.

Jos Buttler (England)

By his own admission, England’s T20I captain has understood the importance of playing the waiting game in T20Is while still catching up with the scoring rate. His confidence comes from his six-hitting abilities — he has 101 to his name — something that was seen in abundance during IPL 2022, in which he scored four centuries, and won the Orange Cap for top-scoring with 863 runs for Rajasthan Royals.

Buttler, who took over the England T20I captaincy following Eoin Morgan’s retirement, has a huge responsibility, but he is one not to succumb to the pressures of captaincy. In the first T20I in Perth, Buttler showed he relished the captaincy while batting in his usual manner. Keeping wickets, opening the batting and scoring runs at a quick pace while leading the side, Buttler will be in the thick of things at all times.

Jimmy Neesham (New Zealand)

The finisher’s role in T20Is is looked at as a crucial position, made all the more vital by India’s Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his ability to take his team to victory from hopeless situations time and again. Neesham, at No. 5 or 6, is expected to essay that role for New Zealand. His clean striking abilities send the ball sailing over the boundary with great regularity, and his strike rate of 163.65 is second only to India’s Suryakumar Yadav (176.81) among T20I batsmen from full-member nations. His right-arm medium-pace is also something that skipper Kane Williamson will fall back on, though he has never bowled in a T20I in Australia over his 10-year T20I career. The World Cup will be to his liking.

David Miller (South Africa)

The year 2021 lifted the South African limited-overs specialist batsman to a new level. He played a key role in Gujarat Titans lifting the IPL title in April-May this year, remaining unbeaten on numerous occasions and seeing his team through, including in the final. Scoring at 186.18 runs for every 100 balls this calendar year and averaging 56.60 in 12 T20Is, the 33-year-old left-hander, batting at No. 5, will play a vital role in driving his team’s T20 World Cup ambitions. His familiarity with South Africa’s opponents in the Super 12 Group 2 — including India, Pakistan and Bangladesh — make him that much more dangerous. His highest T20I score (106 not out) came against India in Guwahati earlier this month. His next best (101 not out) was against Bangladesh and his third best (85 not out) was against Pakistan. Watch out for dangerman Miller.