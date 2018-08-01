ENG vs IND 1st Test, Day 1 Highlights: India finish the first day on a high.

England started the day strongly. First two sessions of the day belonged to them. But India came back strongly in the third session. Root and Bairstow were going strong, until that brilliant piece of work by Virat Kohil in the field. That led to Root's run out. It was all downhill for England from that point on. Ashwin was the stand out bowler for India. He took four wickets. He will be eyeing for his fifth tomorrow. Join us tomorrow.